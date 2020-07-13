/
155 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Pecan Grove, TX
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Echelon on 99
19400 W Bellfort, Pecan Grove, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1395 sqft
Luxurious units include fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Located right off Highway 99 to give easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment and the Energy Corridor. Gym, coffee bar, pool and hot tub on site.
Results within 1 mile of Pecan Grove
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
16 Units Available
Grand Mason at Waterside Estates
9900 S Mason Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,088
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off the Grand Parkway and within minutes of George Bush Park, Energy Corridor, and numerous stores and restaurants. Granite countertops and hardwood floors in all units. Media room, gym and pool on site.
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
8 Units Available
Waterside at Mason
1901 Waterside Village Dr, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1181 sqft
In-unit laundry, granite countertops, walk-in closets and patios. Community amenities include elevator, garage, fitness center, game room, media room, parking and clubhouse. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
Results within 5 miles of Pecan Grove
Last updated July 13 at 06:51am
4 Units Available
Fountains of Rosenberg
3419 Fountains Dr, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1156 sqft
Just off I-69 in Rosenberg, minutes to George Bush Park and Gordon Ranch. Multiple floor plans with features including safety blinds, gourmet kitchens and premium carpet.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
$
10 Units Available
Advenir at Woodbridge Reserve
15000 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious kitchens with abundant counter and cabinet space. Huge pool with sun shelf and lap lanes. One mile to Cullinan Park.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
6 Units Available
Advenir At Grand Parkway
5555 Long Prairie Trace, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1312 sqft
Property offers a quiet setting, with coffee bar, pool, gym and dog park. Yet its close proximity to the Grand Parkway provides easy access to Katy, Sugar Land and Cinco Ranch. 1-3 bedrooms units available.
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
$
8 Units Available
Westwood Village
1217 Westwood Dr, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
900 sqft
Granite countertops, ceiling fans, private patios/balconies. Dog and cat friendly. Clubhouse and gym. Tenants have access to pool, outdoor living space with pergola and playground.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
33 Units Available
Telfair Lofts
7500 Branford Place, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Family-friendly, resort-style community. Residents able to unwind outdoors in the verandas and spa. Minutes away from 4 major shopping centers
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
27 Units Available
Converse
Satori at Long Meadow
5830 Meadow Ranch Parkway, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,520
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1548 sqft
Welcome to Satori at Long Meadow Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Richmond, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
36 Units Available
New Territory
Broadstone New Territory
5555 New Territory Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1353 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy tennis, swimming and volleyball on site. Easy access to Grand Pkwy. Near Sugarland Memorial Park.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
27 Units Available
Cortland Seven Meadows
6800 Gaston Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,896
1425 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Westpark Tollway and Grand Parkway. Residences feature walk-in closets, washer/dryer and fans throughout. Fully equipped kitchens have granite counters and breakfast bar. Community pool, gym, clubhouse and business center.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
17 Units Available
Deseo At Grand Mission
19002 Mission Park Dr, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$954
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1259 sqft
Outdoor kitchen with grills and seating under pergola. Grassy dog park with trees, shade canopy. Comfortable homes with vinyl wood flooring and walk-in closets with every bedroom. Less than a half mile to Westpark Tollway.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
25 Units Available
Enclave at Woodbridge
15015 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1280 sqft
Modern homes feature Roman bathtubs and gourmet kitchens. Community has a fitness center, pool, park and fire pit. Close to Sugar Land Business Park. Within minutes of beautiful Cullinan Park.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Imperial Lofts
2 Stadium Dr, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,201
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1166 sqft
A stunning, resort-style community with oversized soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and designer wood flooring. Open concept design. On-site athletic center, social areas, coffee bar, and outdoor pool and spa.
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
19 Units Available
Arcadian Sugar Land
12100 S Highway 6, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1300 sqft
Luxury apartment complex just minutes from world-class shopping and dining. Units offer modern amenities such as granite countertops, large closets, built-in desks and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
22 Units Available
Encore Grand Mission
19221 Beechnut Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from prime shopping, dining and entertainment venues, as well as award-winning schools. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, internet cafe, pool, outdoor grill and dog park.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
137 Units Available
Springs at Summer Park
7210 Reading Road, Rosenberg, TX
Studio
$950
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,187
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1120 sqft
Convenience and flexibility are key when you're looking for a new apartment. Springs at Summer Park caters to that desire with our luxury studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments located in Rosenberg, Texas near Richmond & Sugar Land.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Cinco Ranch
Aston at Cinco Ranch
22400 Westheimer Pkwy, Cinco Ranch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1717 sqft
Close to I-10 and Katy Mills Mall. Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Each home includes a full-sized washer and dryer, and attached garage.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
15 Units Available
Cortland Sugar Land
5200 Point West Circle, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,066
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1328 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern, updated community. Near public transportation, parks and schools. Resort-like pool, communal game room. Updated interiors with open floor plans and modern kitchens. Lots of green space.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
21 Units Available
Allora Bella Terra
12240 Bella Terra Center Way, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$916
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1525 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Onsite amenities include clubhouse, internet cafe, media room, pool and gym. Located next to Highway 99 and Westpark Tollway. Near Katy Mills Mall and Shoppes of Bella Terra.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
24 Units Available
Palms at Cinco Ranch
23600 FM 1093, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,969
1467 sqft
Prime location near Grand Parkway, close to La Centerra, Katy Mills Mall and CityCentre. Enjoy a 24-hour fitness center, Cycle Studio, Puptown dog park, tanning salon and more. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings and huge closets.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
27 Units Available
Lakemont
Cortland Lakemont
7115 S Mason Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1263 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom units have gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool and dog park on site. Its prime location offers easy access to the Houston-Woodlands-Sugar Land area.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
20 Units Available
Montage at Cinco Ranch
24333 Cinco Terrace Dr, Katy, TX
Studio
$1,000
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1073 sqft
Pet-friendly with a well maintained fenced dog park. Luxurious studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments with on-site pools and BBQ. Conveniently located near shopping centers like Kroger and Walmart. Gated community.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Cinco Ranch
Waterstone at Cinco Ranch
6855 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,154
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,793
1447 sqft
Luxurious swimming pool, pool table, gym, BBQ area and courtyard. Large kitchen with all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Granite counters, ceiling fan and walk-in closets. Attached garage. Pets are allowed.
