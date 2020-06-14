/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
149 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pecan Grove, TX
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Echelon on 99
19400 W Bellfort, Pecan Grove, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
904 sqft
Luxurious units include fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Located right off Highway 99 to give easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment and the Energy Corridor. Gym, coffee bar, pool and hot tub on site.
Results within 1 mile of Pecan Grove
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
10 Units Available
Waterside at Mason
1901 Waterside Village Dr, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
704 sqft
In-unit laundry, granite countertops, walk-in closets and patios. Community amenities include elevator, garage, fitness center, game room, media room, parking and clubhouse. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
22 Units Available
Grand Mason at Waterside Estates
9900 S Mason Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$952
660 sqft
Located just off the Grand Parkway and within minutes of George Bush Park, Energy Corridor, and numerous stores and restaurants. Granite countertops and hardwood floors in all units. Media room, gym and pool on site.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 07:08pm
1 Unit Available
Richmond House
402 S 11th St, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
634 sqft
Great central location in Richmond close to shops, schools and restaurants. Spacious floor plans with washer/dryer in unit, fully equipped kitchens and spacious walk-in closets. Manicured grounds. Twenty-four-hour emergency maintenance available.
Results within 5 miles of Pecan Grove
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
26 Units Available
Allora Bella Terra
12240 Bella Terra Center Way, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
703 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Onsite amenities include clubhouse, internet cafe, media room, pool and gym. Located next to Highway 99 and Westpark Tollway. Near Katy Mills Mall and Shoppes of Bella Terra.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
New Territory
32 Units Available
Broadstone New Territory
5555 New Territory Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
759 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy tennis, swimming and volleyball on site. Easy access to Grand Pkwy. Near Sugarland Memorial Park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
22 Units Available
Encore Grand Mission
19221 Beechnut Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
755 sqft
Just minutes from prime shopping, dining and entertainment venues, as well as award-winning schools. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, internet cafe, pool, outdoor grill and dog park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
22 Units Available
Montage at Cinco Ranch
24333 Cinco Terrace Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,018
809 sqft
Pet-friendly with a well maintained fenced dog park. Luxurious studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments with on-site pools and BBQ. Conveniently located near shopping centers like Kroger and Walmart. Gated community.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
17 Units Available
Deseo At Grand Mission
19002 Mission Park Dr, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
786 sqft
Outdoor kitchen with grills and seating under pergola. Grassy dog park with trees, shade canopy. Comfortable homes with vinyl wood flooring and walk-in closets with every bedroom. Less than a half mile to Westpark Tollway.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:04pm
11 Units Available
Advenir at Woodbridge Reserve
15000 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
776 sqft
Spacious kitchens with abundant counter and cabinet space. Huge pool with sun shelf and lap lanes. One mile to Cullinan Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
5 Units Available
Advenir At Grand Parkway
5555 Long Prairie Trace, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
826 sqft
Property offers a quiet setting, with coffee bar, pool, gym and dog park. Yet its close proximity to the Grand Parkway provides easy access to Katy, Sugar Land and Cinco Ranch. 1-3 bedrooms units available.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 07:01pm
Converse
42 Units Available
Satori at Long Meadow
5830 Meadow Ranch Parkway, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
820 sqft
Welcome to Satori at Long Meadow Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Richmond, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
154 Units Available
Springs at Summer Park
7210 Reading Road, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,163
821 sqft
Convenience and flexibility are key when you're looking for a new apartment. Springs at Summer Park caters to that desire with our luxury studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments located in Rosenberg, Texas near Richmond & Sugar Land.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Cinco Ranch
15 Units Available
Aston at Cinco Ranch
22400 Westheimer Pkwy, Cinco Ranch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
796 sqft
Close to I-10 and Katy Mills Mall. Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Each home includes a full-sized washer and dryer, and attached garage.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
22 Units Available
Enclave at Woodbridge
15015 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
769 sqft
Modern homes feature Roman bathtubs and gourmet kitchens. Community has a fitness center, pool, park and fire pit. Close to Sugar Land Business Park. Within minutes of beautiful Cullinan Park.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
33 Units Available
Telfair Lofts
7500 Branford Place, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,118
781 sqft
Family-friendly, resort-style community. Residents able to unwind outdoors in the verandas and spa. Minutes away from 4 major shopping centers
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
7 Units Available
Ashley House
3903 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
720 sqft
Ashley House Apartments is a fantastic choice for those looking for luxury and convenience in the Katy area. This beautiful apartment community is ideally situated in Katy near world-class shopping, entertainment, and fine dining.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:50am
9 Units Available
Fountains of Rosenberg
3419 Fountains Dr, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$974
615 sqft
Just off I-69 in Rosenberg, minutes to George Bush Park and Gordon Ranch. Multiple floor plans with features including safety blinds, gourmet kitchens and premium carpet.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Lakemont
20 Units Available
Cortland Lakemont
7115 S Mason Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,003
744 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom units have gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool and dog park on site. Its prime location offers easy access to the Houston-Woodlands-Sugar Land area.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:17pm
6 Units Available
Bayou Bend Apartments
2901 Airport Ave, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
758 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to US 59 and Highway 36. Community has two pools, assigned parking, and emergency maintenance. Units feature ice makers, outside storage, and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:21pm
3 Units Available
Carriage Glen
1811 City Hall Dr, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$829
587 sqft
In the Houston suburb of Rosenberg, these apartment homes feature a pool, walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and washers and dryers. Convenient to Highways 36 and 59.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
19 Units Available
Arcadian Sugar Land
12100 S Highway 6, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
705 sqft
Luxury apartment complex just minutes from world-class shopping and dining. Units offer modern amenities such as granite countertops, large closets, built-in desks and vaulted ceilings.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Imperial Lofts
2 Stadium Dr, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
784 sqft
A stunning, resort-style community with oversized soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and designer wood flooring. Open concept design. On-site athletic center, social areas, coffee bar, and outdoor pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Cinco Ranch
15 Units Available
Waterstone at Cinco Ranch
6855 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
815 sqft
Luxurious swimming pool, pool table, gym, BBQ area and courtyard. Large kitchen with all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Granite counters, ceiling fan and walk-in closets. Attached garage. Pets are allowed.
Similar Pages
Pecan Grove 3 BedroomsPecan Grove Apartments with BalconyPecan Grove Apartments with GaragePecan Grove Apartments with Gym
Pecan Grove Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPecan Grove Apartments with ParkingPecan Grove Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TX
Galveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXFreeport, TX