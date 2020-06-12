/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:16 PM
58 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mission, TX
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
9 Units Available
The Plantation Apartments
4405 S Shary Rd, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1040 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
Mission
8 Units Available
Plantation Phase II
4405 South Shary Road, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
1049 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
Mission
16 Units Available
Las Misiones
3807 Plantation Blvd, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1051 sqft
Designer finishes throughout this community. Minutes from Sharyland Schools and the parks. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, beautiful landscaping and a playground. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and cathedral ceilings.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:41pm
Mission
8 Units Available
The Reserve at Cimarron
2417 Colorado St, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1001 sqft
The Reserve at Cimarron offers a premier address for the best luxury apartments in Mission, TX. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans have been specially designed to provide you with the maximum amount of space and comfort.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mission
1 Unit Available
2210 E 1st St
2210 E 1st St, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1350 sqft
LUXURY TOWN-HOME MOVE IN TODAY!! - Property Id: 186255 Aqua Luxury Living is a brand new and luxurious private community with lush landscape, modern pool, spacious club house, playground and jogging trails. Conveniently located off Shary Rd.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mission
1 Unit Available
1906 Jim Schroeder
1906 Jim Schroder Dr, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2036 sqft
Mission Texas-Beautiful home for lease - Now taking applications Move to the Gated Summerwood Manor! Peaceful surrounded by Beautiful homes. This home has an open floor concept with special details throughout.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mission
1 Unit Available
3204 Anita St
3204 Anita Street, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$620
1100 sqft
MOVE IN WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!!! Move into these SUPER SPACIOUS units today with modern kitchen cabinets and layout this unit will make you feel at home!! These units are located in a great community with police officers on site near supermarkets,
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mission
1 Unit Available
3200 Anita St Apt 1
3200 Anita Street, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$620
1100 sqft
MOVE IN WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!!! Move into these SUPER SPACIOUS units today with modern kitchen cabinets and layout this unit will make you feel at home!!These townhouses have an open concept downstairs for all and any decor! Upstairs has an amazing
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Mission
1 Unit Available
2815 Mimosa Street
2815 Mimosa Street, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2815 Mimosa Street in Mission. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Mission
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
313 S 49th Street
313 49th Street, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1277 sqft
Freshly painted. Nice and modern, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. First floor, living, dining, kitchen, pantry, half bath, and laundry room. Kitchen features granite countertops. Upstairs are the two bedrooms and the 2 full bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Mission
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
28 Units Available
Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1033 sqft
Welcome home to Rincon Apartment Homes in McAllen, Texas. A quaint residential neighborhood, centrally located near major shopping centers, local businesses and popular restaurants.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
3 Units Available
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1070 sqft
Luxury living has a new address in McAllen, TX. Mirabella Apartments provide you with the best features in town.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clocktower Village
1 Unit Available
2501 N I St
2501 North I Street, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
1095 sqft
FREE 40" LED HDTV WITH A 12 MONTH LEASE!! 2501 N. I St. McAllen TX 78501 Be amazed at these double height decorative ceilings in family room and dining area and a beautiful second floor unit with two bedrooms two baths upstairs.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
600 W Fern Ave Apt 19
600 Fern Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
MOVE IN 2 WEEKS FREE!! Call our office for more info!!!!! 956-627-5529/ 956-627-5506 TEXT: 956-432-9507 / 956-342-1023 Beautiful, Clean 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Condominium Fully Furnished 600 Fern is a beautiful private community with landscape and
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waterwalk
1 Unit Available
116 E Shasta Ave
116 East Shasta Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Great house for rent, include community pool, tennis court, 2 bed, 2 bath , beautiful neighborhood (water walk) near to nolana ave. (RLNE3549648)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
Paseo del Sol Apartments
2501 Hibiscus Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
This spacious garden apartment features an open floor plan with combination Living/dining/ kitchen. The Apartment building is quite and peaceful with Beautiful and colorful Landscaping. Two picnic areas with grills.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
1401 W. Dove Avenue - 62
1401 Dove Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
796 sqft
Welcome to north McAllen, the flourishing side of our city. We welcome you to visit our newly remodeled apartments. We are under new ownership and management. Surrounded by important streets such as 10th St, Dove Avenue, Bicentennial/2nd St.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
801 Toronto Avenue
801 Toronto Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
988 sqft
Welcome Home! This newly renovated condo comes complete with 2 generously sized bedrooms, 2 baths , open layout, hardwood flooring & neutral paint colors throughout.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1200 Sandpiper Avenue
1200 Sandpiper Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
842 sqft
Brand new apartment, excellent location in the North McAllen area, near schools, walking distance to shopping areas like Target, Heb, Sam's, Starbucks chain restaurants, etc.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1515 S 16th Avenue
1515 South 16th Street, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
GATED PARKING, PRIVATE AND BEST APT IS LOCATED ON FIRST FLOOR, LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT, COVERED PATIO, APPLIANCES INCLUDED, WASHER AND DRYER CLOSET, GREAT LOCATION, COMFORTABLE AND SPACIOUS, SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
100 E Yuma Avenue
100 East Yuma Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1237 sqft
********FIRST MONTH OF RENT FREE********Beautiful, traditional, upscale location. Exquisitely furnished!! Just a few minutes from the McAllen International airport and La Plaza Mall; the largest shopping center in the Valley.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
500 Wichita Avenue
500 Wichita Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1820 sqft
*****FIRST MONTH OF RENT FREE*********Beautiful, traditional, upscale location. Just a few minutes from the McAllen International airport and La Plaza Mall; the largest shopping center in the Valley.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2913 N 31st Street
2913 31st Street, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$680
800 sqft
Two Bedroom Apartment located in walking distance to McAuliffe Elementary School. 2Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, with laundry room hook ups. Close to Bus Stop and close distance to Shopping (Walmart, Target, Dollar Tree and much more).
1 of 25
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2016 Queens Ave
2016 Queens Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1508 sqft
2016 Queens Ave Available 07/01/20 2Bed/2Bath w Office, Upscale Community ( Trenton & 23rd ) - Walk Through Tour: https://youtu.be/IJUMQ0tO0jQ Rent: $1500.00 Deposit: $1500.
