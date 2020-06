Amenities

garage bbq/grill

Amazing home in a corner lot in The Oaks at Cimarron!! This beautiful home counts with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bathroom. Great open concept and a very spacious kitchen. Garage was converted into a huge family room. Backyard is extraordinary for all your family BBQ/gatherings. You definitely have to come see it to truly appreciate it.