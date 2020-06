Amenities

Moving to Mission, TX and you need to rent for 1 or 2 years, this is the right house for you and your loved ones. One story home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bull baths, at a walking distance to schools and parks. Master planned community at Sharyland Plantation we have Exemplary Elementary and Jr High Schools, beautiful parks, walking trails, lakes and vegetation. You are going to love it! Schedule you showing or virtual tour soon.