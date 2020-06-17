All apartments in Mission
3902 Santa Veronica Street

3902 Santa Veronica · No Longer Available
Location

3902 Santa Veronica, Mission, TX 78572
Mission

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Are you moving to Sharyland Plantation in Mission Texas, this very well kept one story home will be great for you and your loved ones. Decorated ceilings and split floor plan. All tile throughout the house, granite counter tops at kitchen and bathrooms. Covered patio at backyard great for family gatherings. You will love this home just at walking distance to Elementary and Jr. High Schools. Master planned community at Sharyland Plantation Village with walking trails, lakes, parks, lots of vegetation, exclusive swimming pool for residents, schedule your tour, this one won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3902 Santa Veronica Street have any available units?
3902 Santa Veronica Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission, TX.
Is 3902 Santa Veronica Street currently offering any rent specials?
3902 Santa Veronica Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3902 Santa Veronica Street pet-friendly?
No, 3902 Santa Veronica Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission.
Does 3902 Santa Veronica Street offer parking?
No, 3902 Santa Veronica Street does not offer parking.
Does 3902 Santa Veronica Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3902 Santa Veronica Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3902 Santa Veronica Street have a pool?
Yes, 3902 Santa Veronica Street has a pool.
Does 3902 Santa Veronica Street have accessible units?
No, 3902 Santa Veronica Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3902 Santa Veronica Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3902 Santa Veronica Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3902 Santa Veronica Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3902 Santa Veronica Street does not have units with air conditioning.
