3902 Santa Veronica Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Are you moving to Sharyland Plantation in Mission Texas, this very well kept one story home will be great for you and your loved ones. Decorated ceilings and split floor plan. All tile throughout the house, granite counter tops at kitchen and bathrooms. Covered patio at backyard great for family gatherings. You will love this home just at walking distance to Elementary and Jr. High Schools. Master planned community at Sharyland Plantation Village with walking trails, lakes, parks, lots of vegetation, exclusive swimming pool for residents, schedule your tour, this one won't last long.