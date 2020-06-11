2210 E 1st St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool internet access

LUXURY TOWN-HOME MOVE IN TODAY!! - Property Id: 186255



Aqua Luxury Living is a brand new and luxurious private community with lush landscape, modern pool, spacious club house, playground and jogging trails. Conveniently located off Shary Rd. just blocks away from Expressway 83 you will be so close for access to local businesses, restaurants,and much more!

UNIT #9, AND #27

2 Bed 2.5 Bath - $1150 Rent!!

With Washer and Dryer an extra $100 per month!!

Granite/Quartz Counters

Stove and Fridge Stainless Steel Included

2 Covered Assigned Parking For 2 and 3 Bed Units

Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups

Trash Service Included

Gated Community

Common Areas: Free Wi-Fi, Club House, Jogging Trails, Playground, Pool, Fitness Center, Gated

No water or light services



EASY TO LEASE! CALL OR EMAIL US FOR AVAILABILITY

RENT NOW RGV

APPLY ONLINE! www.rentnowrgv.com

956-627-5529/ 956-627-5506

TEXT: 956-432-9507 / 956-342-1023

rentnowrgv@gmail.com

1007 Sycamore McAllen TX 78501

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186255

Property Id 186255



(RLNE5791324)