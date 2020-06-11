All apartments in Mission
Mission, TX
2210 E 1st St
2210 E 1st St

2210 E 1st St
Mission
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

2210 E 1st St, Mission, TX 78572
Mission

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
LUXURY TOWN-HOME MOVE IN TODAY!! - Property Id: 186255

Aqua Luxury Living is a brand new and luxurious private community with lush landscape, modern pool, spacious club house, playground and jogging trails. Conveniently located off Shary Rd. just blocks away from Expressway 83 you will be so close for access to local businesses, restaurants,and much more!
UNIT #9, AND #27
2 Bed 2.5 Bath - $1150 Rent!!
With Washer and Dryer an extra $100 per month!!
Granite/Quartz Counters
Stove and Fridge Stainless Steel Included
2 Covered Assigned Parking For 2 and 3 Bed Units
Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups
Trash Service Included
Gated Community
Common Areas: Free Wi-Fi, Club House, Jogging Trails, Playground, Pool, Fitness Center, Gated
No water or light services

EASY TO LEASE! CALL OR EMAIL US FOR AVAILABILITY
RENT NOW RGV
APPLY ONLINE! www.rentnowrgv.com
956-627-5529/ 956-627-5506
TEXT: 956-432-9507 / 956-342-1023
rentnowrgv@gmail.com
1007 Sycamore McAllen TX 78501
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186255
Property Id 186255

(RLNE5791324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

