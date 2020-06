Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities media room

One story home in a private gated subdivision minutes from shopping, restaurants, movie theater and entertainment! This home is spacious, with amazing built-in closets, large kitchen, sparkling granite throughout, marble and hardwood floors, formal dining and living areas and a wonderful yard to play or entertain in! Gigantic windows let natural sunlight in throughout the home, plus take advantage of a hidden patio area for enjoying coffee in the morning or dining al fresco at night!