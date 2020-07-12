Neighborhood Guide: Lubbock

Check out the top neighborhoods in Lubbock for renting an apartment: Arnett Benson, Wheelock and Monterey, West End and more

Apartment List
/
TX
/
lubbock
/
Neighborhoods
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:01 PM
  1. 1. Arnett Benson
    See all 303 apartments in Arnett Benson
    Verified

    1 of 19

    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    8 Units Available
    Arnett Benson
    Indiana Village
    701 N Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX
    1 Bedroom
    $548
    538 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $626
    902 sqft

    1 of 6

    Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
    1 Unit Available
    Arnett Benson
    2804 Cornell Street
    2804 Cornell Street, Lubbock, TX
    2 Bedrooms
    $675
    672 sqft
  2. 2. Wheelock and Monterey
    See all 144 apartments in Wheelock and Monterey
    Verified

    1 of 26

    Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
    100 Units Available
    Wheelock and Monterey
    Boston Creek
    2701 44th St, Lubbock, TX
    1 Bedroom
    $560
    530 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $750
    774 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $925
    905 sqft

    1 of 16

    Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
    1 Unit Available
    Wheelock and Monterey
    2519 38th Street
    2519 38th Street, Lubbock, TX
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,100
    1268 sqft
  3. 3. West End
    See all 271 apartments in West End
    Verified

    1 of 10

    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    $
    12 Units Available
    West End
    District West
    2102 W Loop 289, Lubbock, TX
    1 Bedroom
    $536
    627 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $685
    874 sqft

    1 of 8

    Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
    1 Unit Available
    West End
    6105 23rd Street
    6105 23rd Street, Lubbock, TX
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,295
    1150 sqft
  4. 4. Bowie
    See all 345 apartments in Bowie
    Verified

    1 of 14

    Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
    53 Units Available
    Bowie
    Oak Creek
    5817 22nd St, Lubbock, TX
    1 Bedroom
    $535
    497 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $615
    716 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $990
    999 sqft

    1 of 41

    Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
    1 Unit Available
    Bowie
    5515 36th St.
    5515 36th Street, Lubbock, TX
    4 Bedrooms
    $1,300
    2530 sqft
  5. 5. South Overton
    See all 295 apartments in South Overton
    Verified

    1 of 3

    Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
    12 Units Available
    South Overton
    The Square at South Overton
    1612 Avenue Y, Lubbock, TX
    Studio
    $425
    275 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $525
    550 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $625
    1000 sqft

    1 of 23

    Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
    1 Unit Available
    South Overton
    2108 15th Street
    2108 15th Street, Lubbock, TX
    2 Bedrooms
    $700
    799 sqft
All Neighborhoods
Arnett Benson
Bowie
South Overton
West End
Wheelock and Monterey