Neighborhood Guide: Lubbock
Check out the top neighborhoods in Lubbock for renting an apartment: Arnett Benson, Wheelock and Monterey, West End and more
- 1. Arnett BensonSee all 303 apartments in Arnett BensonVerified
1 of 19Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm8 Units AvailableArnett BensonIndiana Village701 N Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX1 Bedroom$548538 sqft2 Bedrooms$626902 sqft
1 of 6Last updated July 12 at 10:05am1 Unit AvailableArnett Benson2804 Cornell Street2804 Cornell Street, Lubbock, TX2 Bedrooms$675672 sqft
- 2. Wheelock and MontereySee all 144 apartments in Wheelock and MontereyVerified
1 of 26Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm100 Units AvailableWheelock and MontereyBoston Creek2701 44th St, Lubbock, TX1 Bedroom$560530 sqft2 Bedrooms$750774 sqft3 Bedrooms$925905 sqft
1 of 16Last updated July 12 at 10:05am1 Unit AvailableWheelock and Monterey2519 38th Street2519 38th Street, Lubbock, TX3 Bedrooms$1,1001268 sqft
- 3. West EndSee all 271 apartments in West EndVerified
1 of 10Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm$12 Units AvailableWest EndDistrict West2102 W Loop 289, Lubbock, TX1 Bedroom$536627 sqft2 Bedrooms$685874 sqft
1 of 8Last updated July 12 at 10:05am1 Unit AvailableWest End6105 23rd Street6105 23rd Street, Lubbock, TX3 Bedrooms$1,2951150 sqft
- 4. BowieSee all 345 apartments in BowieVerified
1 of 14Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm53 Units AvailableBowieOak Creek5817 22nd St, Lubbock, TX1 Bedroom$535497 sqft2 Bedrooms$615716 sqft3 Bedrooms$990999 sqft
1 of 41Last updated July 12 at 10:05am1 Unit AvailableBowie5515 36th St.5515 36th Street, Lubbock, TX4 Bedrooms$1,3002530 sqft
- 5. South OvertonSee all 295 apartments in South OvertonVerified
1 of 3Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm12 Units AvailableSouth OvertonThe Square at South Overton1612 Avenue Y, Lubbock, TXStudio$425275 sqft1 Bedroom$525550 sqft2 Bedrooms$6251000 sqft
1 of 23Last updated July 12 at 10:05am1 Unit AvailableSouth Overton2108 15th Street2108 15th Street, Lubbock, TX2 Bedrooms$700799 sqft
All Neighborhoods