Lindale, TX
414 Asher Ln
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

414 Asher Ln

414 Asher · No Longer Available
Location

414 Asher, Lindale, TX 75771
Eagle Peak

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lindale - Spectacular 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home! - This gorgeous four bedroom, two bathroom, two-car garage home is located near Hwy. 69 N. and Main St. in Lindale and features carpet and wood laminate flooring throughout. The home offers an open living room, complete with high ceilings and a cozy wood burning fireplace. The kitchen, with adjacent breakfast area, features an island, tile back splash and comes equipped with coordinating stainless steel appliances: an electric oven/range, dishwasher and built-in microwave. The master suite is fabulous, with dual sinks, a garden tub and glass, stand-in shower. This home also offers the convenience of a laundry room and central heat & air. The backyard is complete with a covered patio, storage building and privacy fence. Apply today!

The school district is: Lindale ISD

There is approximately 1,876 square feet of living space.

No utilities are provided, tenant is responsible for all.

To view this home on weekends & after-hours, visit Rently.com, where youll be able to gain an access code for the lock box on this property. Using Rently will allow you to tour the property 7 days a week at your convenience!

If you have a Service or Support Animal, you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. To complete the screening, go to www.cpm.petscreening.com. Complete the screening and share the completed profile with CPM.

If you have pets, please confirm pets are allowed at this property prior to submitting your application(s). Depending on the outcome of your pet screening application, you may be subject to pay an additional pet deposit or pet rent per month. Once approved, a minimum of $300.00 pet deposit, per pet, will be required. Pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out if carpets are professionally cleaned and there is no damage incurred.

Application fees are non-refundable. CPM will process all complete applications upon receipt. Security Deposit must be paid within 2 hours of application approval. If the deposit is not paid in full in the allotted time frame, the property will be leased to the next qualified applicant.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

* Per SCAD, tenant to satisfy on sq. ft.

(RLNE3372580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

