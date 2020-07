Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill parking hot tub

Quail Creek offers high quality, comfortable and beautiful apartments with one and two bedrooms. Quail Creek is located just off the Bob Bullock Loop with easy access to I-35, shopping, entertainment and dining. Our community features two sparkling pools, kids' playground, clubroom, two laundry rooms and we are pet friendly. Our one and two bedrooms feature all major kitchen appliances, ceiling fans and washer/dryer in select apartment homes.