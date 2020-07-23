/
/
webb county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:38 AM
23 Apartments for rent in Webb County, TX📍
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
14 Units Available
La Contessa
7402 Springfield Ave, Laredo, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1326 sqft
Situated on Springfield Avenue on the north side of Laredo. Luxury apartment community boasts a range of amenities, including two swimming pools, a sports court, and covered BBQ and picnic areas. On-site emergency maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
9 Units Available
Quail Creek
Quail Creek
2024 Quail Creek Rd, Laredo, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
922 sqft
Great location across the street from elementary school. Quiet, pet-friendly community with pool, playground, parking and laundry on-site. Spacious apartments have ceiling fans, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
15 Units Available
Lago Del Mar
Cienega Linda Apartment Homes
7614 Laguna del Mar, Laredo, TX
1 Bedroom
$753
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$822
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,187
1280 sqft
Units include laundry, patios or balconies, dishwashers, and air conditioning. Community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grills, gym, parking and pool. Located close to parks, shopping and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 12:36 AM
10 Units Available
San Isidro
Windsor Place
2447 Monarch Drive, Laredo, TX
1 Bedroom
$857
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1097 sqft
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At Windsor Place Apartment Homes, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Enjoy our 24-hour fitness center, picnic and BBQ areas and so much more.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Rancho Viejo
9716 Center Rd
9716 Center Road, Laredo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1896 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9716 Center Rd in Laredo. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Siete Viejo
2414 San Eduardo Ave
2414 San Eduardo Ave, Laredo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
805 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2414 San Eduardo Ave in Laredo. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Hillside Terrace
6402 Springfield Ave
6402 Springfield Avenue, Laredo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3098 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6402 Springfield Ave in Laredo. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
J.S.J. Estates
407 Jordan Dr
407 Jordan Drive, Laredo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
3286 sqft
Immaculate home for rent at the prestigious JSJ Estates Subdivision. This home is perfect for entertaining guests due to its open concept and game room adjacent to living room.The house also features a wine cellar.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
16999 U.S. Hwy 83
16999 US Route 83, Four Points, TX
Studio
$1,500
Great Location for an industrial or trucking yard on the corner of Webb Rd & Hwy 83 frontage. Lots available for tenant to improve as needed. Come and secure your location today!
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
La Bota Ranch
414 Starling Creek Lp
414 Starling Creek Loop, Laredo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1678 sqft
ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Moreno
3602 Guerrero St
3602 Guerrero Street, Laredo, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
Villa Dorada at Guerrero - Property Id: 111122 LISTO PARA MUDARSE!!! Te sentiras como en casa en nuestra hermosa communidad en el mero corazon de Laredo. Ofrecemos lavadora y secadora en la unidad, complejo cercado, alberca, y gimnasio.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Calton Gardens
5310 Marcella Ave
5310 Marcella Avenue, Laredo, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Villa Dorada Apartments - Property Id: 113500 LISTO PARA MUDARSE!!! Te sentiras como en casa en nuestra hermosa communidad en el mero corazon de Laredo. Ofrecemos lavadora y secadora en la unidad, complejo cercado, alberca, y gimnasio.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ghost Town
3208 Gustavus St
3208 Gustavus Street, Laredo, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
Los Ebanos - Property Id: 115235 BIENVENIDO A SU CASA!! Nuestros apartamentos estan localizados en un area tranquila de Laredo. Tendra facil acceso a centros de compras, restaurantes, y centros recreativos.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
114 Tranquilo Drive
114 Tranquilo Drive, Laredo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1856 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 baths located in North Laredo. Grill cookout located in the back of the home. Restroom outside in the back yard. Orange tree and Lime tree. Ceiling fans The stove will be included The water softener will be included.
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Los Amores
1301 Philadelphia
1301 Philadelphia St, Laredo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$750
1350 sqft
956-704-3514 Danny Call or Send a message As is: 4 Bedroom Home. Limited time. No repairs or maintenance will be made on the house. You are responsible for maintaining the yard.4 Parking spaces. 1,350 Sq Feet. Pets allowed- any size.
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Chacon
116 S. Meadow - X (Ten)
116 South Meadow Avenue, Laredo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$550
500 sqft
956-704-3514 Danny Call or Send a message LISD school district, Cigarroa high school, Cigarroa Middle, Daiches Elementary,
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Los Amores
4018 San Agustin Unit H
4018 San Agustin Avenue, Laredo, TX
1 Bedroom
$400
500 sqft
956-704-3514 Danny Call or Send a message LISD school district, Centrally located in Laredo. Easy highway access. SCHOOL INFORMATION Santa Maria Elementary School Christen Middle Martin High School
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Los Amores
1303 Philadelphia Unit 1
1303 Philadelphia St, Laredo, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
500 sqft
956-704-3514 Danny Call or Send a message LISD school district, Centrally located in Laredo. Easy highway access. SCHOOL INFORMATION Santa Maria Elementary School Christen Middle Martin High School
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
1507 Don Camilo Boulevard - 0708
1507 Don Camilo Blvd, Laredo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
859 sqft
Near grocery stores, parking space guaranteed!!
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Nye
7100 Santa Maria Ave - 7
7100 Old Santa Maria Road, Laredo, TX
Studio
$14,750
24572 sqft
Warehouse with dock, private parking lot and office space. Warehouse with dock 22,1045' Office 2467.80'
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
7608 Rocio Drive - 1
7608 Rocio Drive, Laredo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
935 sqft
Brand new modern style apartments with open concept, tons of natural lighting, and ceiling fans. Located in North Laredo, perfect for those looking for luxury apartment living.
1 of 2
Last updated July 18 at 01:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverhill
3800 South Zapata Highway
3800 S Zapata Hwy, Laredo, TX
Studio
$5,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3800 South Zapata Highway in Laredo. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Webb County
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
502 E Bessie St
502 East Bessie Street, Hebbronville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$550
704 sqft
Unit is approximately 704 sq. ft. Has Central AC; Landlord pays water and trash. Security deposit is $200.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Laredo, Eagle Pass, and Alice have apartments for rent.