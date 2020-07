Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning patio / balcony microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry guest parking hot tub internet access online portal playground

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!



La Contessa luxury apartments and townhomes for rent in Laredo, TX are the premier destination for a distinct apartment living experience. As the newest apartment community in Laredo, our one, two, and three bedroom layouts are designed with your needs in mind. Let go of the daily hustle as you enter your private sanctuary where you’ll be greeted by soaring 9-ft ceilings, wood vinyl flooring, and an abundance of natural light. Each apartment floor plan is slightly unique so you can find a layout that best fits your needs. You’ll appreciate the extra storage available with walk-in closets or style areas, plus the convenience of your own washer and dryer. We’d love to give you a tour so you can experience the simple touches that have gone into creating a serene environment enhanced with luxury amenities. Imagine letting go of your day as you ease i