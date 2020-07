Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning furnished patio / balcony cable included carpet garbage disposal range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry basketball court internet access playground

Cienega Linda Luxury Apartments is nestled within a beautiful community located off of Del Mar Boulevard and Laguna Del Mar Court in Laredo, Texas. Our luxury homes provide comfortable living with style in mind. We strive in providing our residents with a comfortable living environment that is relaxing and carefree. Enjoy everything Cienega Linda has to offer whether it is taking a refreshing dip in our sparkling swimming pool, or working up a sweat in our fitness studio! Our community is also located within the United Independent School District and within a short driving distance to Texas A&M International University. With all of the best Laredo has to offer; You'll feel right at home here at Cienega Linda Luxury Community. Call today to schedule your tour!