Great location near national industrial companies. Property is platted and has access to city services for water and sewer. Property is to be improved with leveling, grading, asphalt clippings and fenced. Buyer may lease a minimum of 1.08 acres or a total of 2.16 acres improved or unimproved. This is a great location for your trucking company or overnight parking for trailers. Don't miss out on this great opportunity to expand your business.