Laguna Vista, TX
3 Harbor Town
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3 Harbor Town

3 Harbor Town
Location

3 Harbor Town, Laguna Vista, TX 78578

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2500 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1736 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
Available 08/01/20 Adventure & Fun is easy! Play golf, ride our bikes, Kayak or go fishing on our boat (if available) and enjoy a view of beautiful sunrises and the Laguna Madre.

Great place for business professionals as well as vacationers.

Fully equipped for you enjoyment. You will love it here! (We sincerely apologize to college spring break tourists as there is a no spring breaker policy in our community)

Our peaceful home sits on the 1st fairway of the South Padre Island golf course. 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom Villa is perfect for a family or several couples to share. Linens provided, fully equipped kitchen, BBQ pit in patio, 2 car garage and gated entrance.

Washer/Dryer are in A/C pantry area for your comfort. TV with cable and DVD Player in the Living Room/Dining area. WIFI can be made available upon request. You may use our towels, Kayaks, beach toys, lawn chairs, fishing gear, ice chests, grills and anything there to make you feel right at home.

Our gated community has 1st class amenities with 2 heated pools, golf course, tennis, fitness center and club house with restaurant and bar.

Come and make this your home away from home. It is the ideal spot for you to relax and enjoy a short drive to Laguna Atascosa for bird/nature watching, walk/hike, kayak on the Laguna Madre or a short drive to South Padre Island.

Upcoming Events:
4th of July Fireworks on the Laguna Madre
Pachanga in the Park: Sept 2nd
Labor Day weekend! Sept 5th
Farmers Market @ SPI Shores - every Sunday 11-1
King of the Causeway: Sept 13-15
Sand Castle Days: Oct 3-6
World Championship Shrimp Cook Off: 1st Sunday in November
Harlingen Bird Festival: 1st week in November
Christmas Lighted Boat Parade: 1st Saturday in December..

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3-harbor-town-laguna-vista-tx-78578-usa/8ec59fc4-d41b-465e-be21-b7fa69fe212d

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5889648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Harbor Town have any available units?
3 Harbor Town has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 Harbor Town have?
Some of 3 Harbor Town's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Harbor Town currently offering any rent specials?
3 Harbor Town is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Harbor Town pet-friendly?
No, 3 Harbor Town is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Vista.
Does 3 Harbor Town offer parking?
Yes, 3 Harbor Town offers parking.
Does 3 Harbor Town have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Harbor Town offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Harbor Town have a pool?
Yes, 3 Harbor Town has a pool.
Does 3 Harbor Town have accessible units?
No, 3 Harbor Town does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Harbor Town have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Harbor Town has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Harbor Town have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3 Harbor Town has units with air conditioning.
