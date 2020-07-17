3 Harbor Town

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court

Available 08/01/20 Adventure & Fun is easy! Play golf, ride our bikes, Kayak or go fishing on our boat (if available) and enjoy a view of beautiful sunrises and the Laguna Madre.



Great place for business professionals as well as vacationers.



Fully equipped for you enjoyment. You will love it here! (We sincerely apologize to college spring break tourists as there is a no spring breaker policy in our community)



Our peaceful home sits on the 1st fairway of the South Padre Island golf course. 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom Villa is perfect for a family or several couples to share. Linens provided, fully equipped kitchen, BBQ pit in patio, 2 car garage and gated entrance.



Washer/Dryer are in A/C pantry area for your comfort. TV with cable and DVD Player in the Living Room/Dining area. WIFI can be made available upon request. You may use our towels, Kayaks, beach toys, lawn chairs, fishing gear, ice chests, grills and anything there to make you feel right at home.



Our gated community has 1st class amenities with 2 heated pools, golf course, tennis, fitness center and club house with restaurant and bar.



Come and make this your home away from home. It is the ideal spot for you to relax and enjoy a short drive to Laguna Atascosa for bird/nature watching, walk/hike, kayak on the Laguna Madre or a short drive to South Padre Island.



Upcoming Events:

4th of July Fireworks on the Laguna Madre

Pachanga in the Park: Sept 2nd

Labor Day weekend! Sept 5th

Farmers Market @ SPI Shores - every Sunday 11-1

King of the Causeway: Sept 13-15

Sand Castle Days: Oct 3-6

World Championship Shrimp Cook Off: 1st Sunday in November

Harlingen Bird Festival: 1st week in November

Christmas Lighted Boat Parade: 1st Saturday in December..



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3-harbor-town-laguna-vista-tx-78578-usa/8ec59fc4-d41b-465e-be21-b7fa69fe212d



No Pets Allowed



