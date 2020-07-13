Apartment List
8 Apartments for rent in Kilgore, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kilgore apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
3 Units Available
Stoneridge
1000 Danville Road, Kilgore, TX
1 Bedroom
$645
539 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
832 sqft
Nestled in the piney woods of East Texas, come experience Stoneridge Apartments! We are a smaller community of 112 units which ensures peaceful and tranquil living.
Results within 5 miles of Kilgore
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
2 Units Available
Parkview Estates
200 Parkview Estates, Liberty, TX
2 Bedrooms
$869
960 sqft
Explore Parkview Estates Apartments in Liberty City, TX and find your place to come home to.
Results within 10 miles of Kilgore
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Saddle Brook
1400 H G Mosley Parkway, Longview, TX
1 Bedroom
$667
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$738
920 sqft
Saddle Brook offers you spacious, clean apartment homes with features of custom quality and personal comfort.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
9 Units Available
Summer Lake
3100 McCann Rd, Longview, TX
1 Bedroom
$655
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
970 sqft
Summer Lake Apartments offers comfort and convenience to residents from all walks of life. Experience the ultimate in apartment living with our one and two bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Bella Oaks
300 Lake Lamond Rd, Longview, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$660
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1088 sqft
Welcome to Bella Oaks Apartments in Longview, TX, where providing our residents with a peaceful, clean and welcoming living environment is our top priority.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1104 America
1104 America Drive, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3/2/1 PTISD FENCED YARD ALL NEW - 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage Updated kitchens and bathrooms, fresh paint, all new flooring. Laundry room, covered porch, wood burning fireplace.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
105 E Lynnwood
105 East Lynwood Lane, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
105 E Lynnwood Available 08/01/20 3/2/2 Fenced yard Pet FRIENDLY - 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car covered parking 2 living areas, fenced yard, central HVAC. Well maintained and great neighborhood. Large Laundry room.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hawthorn Extended Stay
3211 Hotel Way, Longview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,479
Stay at the center of all the action at our Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Longview Extended-Stay hotel. All utilities, cable, internet, weekly cleaning service, and commentary breakfast are included in the price.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Kilgore, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kilgore apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

