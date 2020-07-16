610 Comedy Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Don't be ashamed to let others know of your success. After all, what good is success if you can't live in it? This Hacienda offers over 5,600 total sq ft, 4,000 of that is ultimate fine living space. You'll love the marble floors throughout the first level, high ceilings with intricate designs in dining and living areas. Even your gardener will begin singing La Toscana e Bocelli when he sees the tantalizing master suite bath, you'll understand why everyone would want to pamper themselves. This stone/stucco smart home offers a security camera system, intercom throughout, fireplace, commercial exhaust hood, 5 burner gas cooktop with swing-out faucet, custom design BBQ pit for entertainment, terrace has steel spiral staircase. Also for Sale MLS R213739A or will trade for ranch/acres.