610 Comedy Lane
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:11 PM

610 Comedy Lane

610 Comedy Drive · (956) 821-6170
Location

610 Comedy Drive, Hidalgo County, TX 78542

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Don't be ashamed to let others know of your success. After all, what good is success if you can't live in it? This Hacienda offers over 5,600 total sq ft, 4,000 of that is ultimate fine living space. You'll love the marble floors throughout the first level, high ceilings with intricate designs in dining and living areas. Even your gardener will begin singing La Toscana e Bocelli when he sees the tantalizing master suite bath, you'll understand why everyone would want to pamper themselves. This stone/stucco smart home offers a security camera system, intercom throughout, fireplace, commercial exhaust hood, 5 burner gas cooktop with swing-out faucet, custom design BBQ pit for entertainment, terrace has steel spiral staircase. Also for Sale MLS R213739A or will trade for ranch/acres.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Comedy Lane have any available units?
610 Comedy Lane has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 610 Comedy Lane have?
Some of 610 Comedy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Comedy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
610 Comedy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Comedy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 610 Comedy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hidalgo County.
Does 610 Comedy Lane offer parking?
No, 610 Comedy Lane does not offer parking.
Does 610 Comedy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Comedy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Comedy Lane have a pool?
Yes, 610 Comedy Lane has a pool.
Does 610 Comedy Lane have accessible units?
No, 610 Comedy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Comedy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 Comedy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 610 Comedy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 Comedy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
