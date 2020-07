Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

BRAND NEW UPSTAIRS UNIT!! MOVE IN SPECIAL- RENTS STARTING AS LOW AS $500- WATER INCLUDED!! Beautiful, move-in ready 2 bedroom 1 bath units. Located off N 281 and Rodgers Rd. Walking distance from 3 elementary schools and middle school. Laundry facility on site. Please call/text for details

MOVE IN SPECIALS, NEWLY REMODELED UNIT!! Water & trash included.

Located off N 281 and Rodgers Rd. Walking distance from 3 elementary schools and a middle school. Laundry facility on site. '

Call or text for details