Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:55 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Harlingen, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Harlingen apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Valor at Harlingen
902 S Palm Court Dr, Harlingen, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near I-2 and I-69E. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, all with high ceilings, walk-in closets, patio/balconies and granite-like countertops. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and Internet cafe. Parking available for a fee.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
15 Units Available
Reata Apartments
3102 Haine Dr, Harlingen, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1010 sqft
Welcome home to Reata Apartment Homes in Harlingen, Texas. We are conveniently located near state highways for a smooth commute to Corpus Christi, Brownsville and up the Rio Grande Valley.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Cornerstone
2115 E Vinson Ave, Harlingen, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
1137 sqft
Cornerstone Apartments has an ideal location on the north side of Harlingen, where casual elegance and comfort meet. Cornerstone offers quality living for those who prefer to relax quietly and those with an active lifestyle.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
921 E Sul Ross Ave
921 East Sul Ross Avenue, Harlingen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$875
Lovely older home newly remodled with new tile throughout, accent architectural wall, all new double paned windows, new AC and plumbing as well. For more information please contact 956-423-4444 ext 103 (RLNE5198514)

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1618 Adkins Dr
1618 Adkins Dr, Harlingen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$625
1000 sqft
. Great location and covered parking. New tile throughout and updated walk in shower. Freshly painted inside and out and large backyard area. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2523628)

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1805 White Tail Dr
1805 White Tail Drive, Harlingen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
3 Bedroom/2 Bath home located in the Treasure Hill. Close to Hospitals, School, Restaurants. Minutes from Expressway 77/Interest 69E, Ed Carey & Commerce/Business 77 (RLNE2281643)

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1616 Adkins Dr
1616 Adkins Dr, Harlingen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$625
. Great location and covered parking. New tile throughout and updated walk in shower. Freshly painted inside and out and large backyard area. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2523628)

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
2 Units Available
1624 Adkins Dr
1624 Adkins Dr, Harlingen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$625
1050 sqft
. Great location and covered parking. New tile throughout and updated walk in shower. Freshly painted inside and out and large backyard area. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2523628)

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Suites
501 S 4th St, Harlingen, TX
1 Bedroom
$500
Newly Remodeled Apartment, laminate floors, new stove and refrigerator. In the center of Harlingen, Texas It's very private, very cozy, very nice... No Pets Allowed (RLNE3295259)

1 of 9

Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
2005 E Austin Ave
2005 East Austin Avenue, Harlingen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 home in Excellent Harlingen location, close to Sunshine Strip and the Loop. Separate living and dining room, tiled flooring throughout and galley kitchen with breakfast bar.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2801 Lazy Lake Dr
2801 Lazy Lake Drive, Harlingen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2888 sqft
This 4/3/2 home in the Treasure Hills area of Harlingen is located near UTRGV Regional Academy Health Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center. Huge native mesquite trees provide plenty of shade throughout the large tiled patio.
Results within 1 mile of Harlingen

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5409 Palm Valley Dr N
5409 Palm Valley Drive North, Palm Valley, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Show Stopper! Fantastic 2 bedroom., 2 bath patio home in Harlingen Country Club with a 2 car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Harlingen
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
14 Units Available
Income Restricted - Casa Saldana
1225 N FM 491, Mercedes, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$624
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$564
1068 sqft
Welcome! Bienvendios! Whether you are in need of a place to call home for many years or just looking to save up for a year before purchasing a home, our full service staff will assist you from application to move-in.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Harlingen, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Harlingen apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

