14 Apartments for rent in Eagle Pass, TX with parking
1 of 20
1 of 9
1 of 24
1 of 25
1 of 20
1 of 14
1 of 16
1 of 8
1 of 5
1 of 4
1 of 4
1 of 7
1 of 19
1 of 9
Nicknamed "La Puerta de Mexico," the doors of Eagle Pass open to a diverse city with roots in both America and Mexico.
Rugged Eagle Pass has a history that spans two countries and multiple civilizations. With strong ties to the wild west of Americana lore, the glory of Mexican tradition and the majesty of the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas, Eagle Pass is a city rich in cultural diversity. In more recent years, Eagle Pass has rushed to modernize, building up its strip malls and mini marts while its sister city Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico committed itself to open air markets and more traditional Spanish architecture. But Eagle Pass still has plenty of idiosyncrasies. You just have to know where to look! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Eagle Pass apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.