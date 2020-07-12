Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:31 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Eagle Pass, TX with parking

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
10 Units Available
Dorel Eagle Pass
2156 Town Square Blvd, Eagle Pass, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Each unit includes washer and dryer, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, gym, pool and playground. Located close to Highway 57.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
27 Units Available
Latigo at Eagle Pass
2046 Legacy Blvd, Eagle Pass, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
1061 sqft
Offering luxurious amenities suited for the best luxury apartments out there, these units offer wood-style flooring, granite counters, washers and dryers, and ample storage in all units.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
23 Units Available
Residences at Eagle Pass I
3477 Bob Rogers Drive, Eagle Pass, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1004 sqft
Come home to Residence at Eagle Pass Apartments in Eagle Pass, TX and experience unrivaled luxury living in a charming community atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
8 Units Available
Residences at Eagle Pass II
3477 Bob Rogers Drive, Eagle Pass, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
953 sqft
Come home to Residence at Eagle Pass Apartments in Eagle Pass, TX and experience unrivaled luxury living in a charming community atmosphere.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1615 BRYAN #11 ST
1615 Bryan Street, Eagle Pass, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2642 sqft
Low maintenance townhouse for rent. 3 bedroom 3 bath, 2 car garage. Isolated master downstairs with a large bath. Large living with hardwood floors. No yard to take care of. Quiet street in a great location.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2235 BASSWOOD ST #1
2235 Basswood, Eagle Pass, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1582 sqft
Las Ventanas Townhomes in Eagle Pass, Now available for rent! Unit 2, modern two story, offering 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2315 El Indio Hwy
2315 Highway Boulevard, Eagle Pass, TX
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
Commercial building for LEASE. Property consists of approx. 5650 sq. ft. Open concept area on one side, plus several private spaces and kitchenettes on the other side. Easy access to 2 main front entrances and 3 side exits.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2995 North Veterans Blvd Suite 100
2995 Veterans Boulevard, Eagle Pass, TX
Studio
$1,500
Commercial space available for lease. Retail/Business use. High traffic. Unit #100 offers approximately 1000 SF. Gross Lease, $1500/mo. Shared parking...

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1992 North Veterans Blvd
1992 Veterans Boulevard, Eagle Pass, TX
Studio
$1,500
Commercial Space available for Lease on Las Cimas Plaza. Located on the corner of North Veterans Blvd and Las Cimas Dr. Suite 400 offers 1575 SF +-. Asking $1,500 a month. For professional/retail business use. Plaza was built in 2015.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
404 Texas Dr
404 South Texas, Eagle Pass, TX
Studio
$3,350
Commercial Space for Lease. Approximately 2,692 SF available. Shared parking. Professional/Retail Use. $1.25/SF/Month Gross Lease ($3,350/mo). Conveniently located in a Plaza just off Bibb Avenue. (Former tenant Ideal Furniture)...

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2286 El Indio Hwy
2286 Highway Boulevard, Eagle Pass, TX
Studio
$2,625
Lease Space Available. Newly Constructed Shopping Center. Located on the busy El Indio Highway (FM 1021). Lots of Parking Spaces. For More Information Call Jessica 830-352-6988.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
410 SOUTH TEXAS SUITE A
410 South Texas, Eagle Pass, TX
Studio
$14,400
12000 sqft
Commercial building for Lease Multi/Tenant Shopping Center in Eagle Pass, TX. 12,000 SF +- available for lease all or in parts. (Former Tenant: Sears). Lease price per square feet is $1.20 net. Shared parking.

1 of 19

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
2167 Romel Street
2167 Romel St, Eagle Pass, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
New Listing! House for Rent 2 Bedroom 2 bathrooms, with a Two Car Port, backyard fenced!. Very nice neighborhood!! For more information or to schedule your private tour call Gilma Cervera REALTOR at RE/MAX Real Estate Services 830-325-6647
Results within 5 miles of Eagle Pass

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1435 FM 1588
1435 Thompson Road, Elm Creek, TX
Studio
$9,000
Ware house for lease 20,000.00 sqft +- with enough space to fit 15-17 truck trailers in the parking lot, with one fork lift ramp, and six docks. Base rental price is .45/sf or $9000.00 per month.
City Guide for Eagle Pass, TX

Nicknamed "La Puerta de Mexico," the doors of Eagle Pass open to a diverse city with roots in both America and Mexico.

Rugged Eagle Pass has a history that spans two countries and multiple civilizations. With strong ties to the wild west of Americana lore, the glory of Mexican tradition and the majesty of the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas, Eagle Pass is a city rich in cultural diversity. In more recent years, Eagle Pass has rushed to modernize, building up its strip malls and mini marts while its sister city Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico committed itself to open air markets and more traditional Spanish architecture. But Eagle Pass still has plenty of idiosyncrasies. You just have to know where to look! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Eagle Pass, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Eagle Pass apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

