14 Apartments for rent in Eagle Pass, TX with parking

Nicknamed "La Puerta de Mexico," the doors of Eagle Pass open to a diverse city with roots in both America and Mexico.

Rugged Eagle Pass has a history that spans two countries and multiple civilizations. With strong ties to the wild west of Americana lore, the glory of Mexican tradition and the majesty of the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas, Eagle Pass is a city rich in cultural diversity. In more recent years, Eagle Pass has rushed to modernize, building up its strip malls and mini marts while its sister city Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico committed itself to open air markets and more traditional Spanish architecture. But Eagle Pass still has plenty of idiosyncrasies. You just have to know where to look! See more