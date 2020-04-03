This newer duplex has a 1 bed, 1 bath on the S end for $250.00 weekly and $400.00 weekly for the 2 bed, 1 bath with WASHER & DRYER, stove, frig & microwave. Both units are fully furnished with linens, towels, pots & pans, just move on in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 702-704 Deahl St have any available units?
702-704 Deahl St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Borger, TX.
What amenities does 702-704 Deahl St have?
Some of 702-704 Deahl St's amenities include in unit laundry, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702-704 Deahl St currently offering any rent specials?
702-704 Deahl St isn't currently offering any rent specials.