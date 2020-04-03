All apartments in Borger
Find more places like 702-704 Deahl St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Borger, TX
/
702-704 Deahl St
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:36 PM

702-704 Deahl St

702 Deahl St · (806) 273-7355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

702 Deahl St, Borger, TX 79007

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
fireplace
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
This newer duplex has a 1 bed, 1 bath on the S end for $250.00 weekly and $400.00 weekly for the 2 bed, 1 bath with WASHER & DRYER, stove, frig & microwave. Both units are fully furnished with linens, towels, pots & pans, just move on in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702-704 Deahl St have any available units?
702-704 Deahl St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Borger, TX.
What amenities does 702-704 Deahl St have?
Some of 702-704 Deahl St's amenities include in unit laundry, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702-704 Deahl St currently offering any rent specials?
702-704 Deahl St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702-704 Deahl St pet-friendly?
No, 702-704 Deahl St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Borger.
Does 702-704 Deahl St offer parking?
No, 702-704 Deahl St does not offer parking.
Does 702-704 Deahl St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 702-704 Deahl St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 702-704 Deahl St have a pool?
No, 702-704 Deahl St does not have a pool.
Does 702-704 Deahl St have accessible units?
No, 702-704 Deahl St does not have accessible units.
Does 702-704 Deahl St have units with dishwashers?
No, 702-704 Deahl St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 702-704 Deahl St have units with air conditioning?
No, 702-704 Deahl St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 702-704 Deahl St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Amarillo, TX
Dumas, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amarillo College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity