15 Apartments for rent in Seymour, TN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Smoky Crossing Apartment Homes
11647 Chapman Hwy, Seymour, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$835
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1547 sqft
Welcome home to Smoky Crossing Apartments in Seymour, Tennessee! Our townhome community is centrally located to the Knoxville, Sevierville, and Maryville area and just minutes from the excitement at Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
736 Pleasant Valley Road
736 Pleasant Valley Road, Seymour, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
2028 sqft
Seymour, 4 bedroom, hardwood floors - For additional information or to schedule a showing, please contact Steve Davis with Realty Executives Associates at 865-681-1000 or 865-983-0011.

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
315 Burnett Station Rd
315 Burnett Station Road, Seymour, TN
1 Bedroom
$725
880 sqft
RARE in Seymour, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. 2 units available. Large and Open Space in a gorgeous fully renovated top-to-bottom 1 Bdrm/1 Bath. Very tranquil, country-setting.
Results within 10 miles of Seymour
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
56 Units Available
One Riverwalk
221 E Blount Ave, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,365
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1107 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
South Knoxville
7 Units Available
The Henley
200 Lowwood Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$991
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1210 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Community has pools, deck, and new fitness center. Located close to the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
South Knoxville
6 Units Available
Adelade
2701 Sevier Avenue, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
473 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
898 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Adelade in Knoxville. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1832 Cherokee Bluff Dr
1832 Cherokee Bluff Drive, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
This 2BR, 1.5BA condo is located at the top of Cherokee Bluff. Tree lined entrance, peaceful gardens that you can sit and watch Knoxville's city lights at night or just relax during the day.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Waterfront
1 Unit Available
2601 Scottish Pike
2601 Scottish Pike Southwest, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
912 sqft
Remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home in South Knoxville. This home is super close to UT and Downtown. There's hard surface flooring throughout the house, new paint and new appliances.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Knoxville
1 Unit Available
120 S. Gay St. #201
120 South Gay Street, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2077 sqft
120 S. Gay St. 201 Available 08/07/20 Elevator in unit! Gorgeous historical 2bd/1.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
115 North Van Gilder Street
115 North Van Gilder Street, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$875
1067 sqft
****PLEASE READ**** Large 2 bedroom, 1bath house with a great front porch, washer/dryer hookups, and central heat, and air. KCDC ACCEPTED Follow the steps below to be considered. Application Process. Please drive by the property.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
South Knoxville
1 Unit Available
211 Taliwa Gardens Drive
211 Taliwa Garden Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$600
600 sqft
Studio Apartment Available!! Located in South Knoxville near Downtown, UT, and the interstate! - Quiet community - 600 square feet of living space - Locking storage closet - Private Patio - Recently renovated - Open floor plan - Pet friendly Rent:

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
South Waterfront
1 Unit Available
415 Millers Avenue - 208
415 Miller Ave, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$625
350 sqft
This 2nd floor studio apartment has a quiet private balcony. This apartment is scheduled to be renovated prior to availability date.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
South Knoxville
1 Unit Available
2114 Sherrod Road - 112
2114 Sherrod Road Southeast, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$625
350 sqft
This studio apartment is on the 3rd floor with an amazing balcony view. Located just a block beyond the bridge, we offer a secluded setting within walking distance of everything downtown has to offer.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
South Knoxville
1 Unit Available
3710 Taliwa Gardens Drive - 3710
3710 Taliwa Garden Dr, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$875
1200 sqft
Large 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom townhouse! This home features: - Brand new appliances - Brand new washer and dryer - All new flooring - Hardwood Flooring Upstairs - New cabinets - Private patio - Outdoor locking storage area - Large front

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Vestal
1 Unit Available
4422 Coffey St
4422 Coffey Street Southwest, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
925 sqft
3BR 1BA Home in South Knoxville. Hardwood floors throughout. Hugh covered back deck with private yard. Minutes to Ijams Nature Center, bike trails, and Downtown Knoxville. Some pets accepted with approval and fees. Please visit www.armtn.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Seymour, TN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Seymour renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

