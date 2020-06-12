/
3 bedroom apartments
11 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Seymour, TN
Smoky Crossing Apartment Homes
11647 Chapman Hwy, Seymour, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1547 sqft
Welcome home to Smoky Crossing Apartments in Seymour, Tennessee! Our townhome community is centrally located to the Knoxville, Sevierville, and Maryville area and just minutes from the excitement at Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg.
736 Pleasant Valley Road
736 Pleasant Valley Road, Seymour, TN
Seymour, 4 bedroom, hardwood floors - For additional information or to schedule a showing, please contact Steve Davis with Realty Executives Associates at 865-681-1000 or 865-983-0011.
313 Eldorado CirE
313 Eldorado Circle, Seymour, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1305 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3/2 HOME FOR RENT IN SEYMOUR! - Property Id: 297211 THIS 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME W/ CARPORT, IS CONVENIENT TO SEYMOUR, KNOXVILLE AND THE SURROUNDING COUNTY. IT IS IN A GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD, AND HAS A GOOD LOCATION.
Results within 5 miles of Seymour
7824 Signal Station Rd
7824 Signal Station Road, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1323 sqft
This one-level home has an open concept living area with a gas fireplace. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms to one side of the home and a 2 car garage on the other side. Enjoy entertaining outside on the private deck.
Results within 10 miles of Seymour
South Waterfront
2601 Scottish Pike
2601 Scottish Pike Southwest, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
912 sqft
Remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home in South Knoxville. This home is super close to UT and Downtown. There's hard surface flooring throughout the house, new paint and new appliances.
Park City
2643 Wilson Ave
2643 Wilson Avenue, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1076 sqft
COMING SOON, 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bath Rental Home. Conveniently located in East Knoxville near Schools, shopping, interstate and minutes from downtown. Vouchers Accepted
1710 McCleary Bend Rd
1710 McCleary Bend Rd, Sevier County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1566 sqft
Beautiful Duplex Unit, situated in Sevier County
Parkridge
2507 Jefferson Avenue
2507 Jefferson Avenue, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1532 sqft
Charming, updated, spacious 3-bedroom 2 bath in historic Parkridge. Built in 1943 with two decorative fireplaces. Near public transportation and shopping. Close to downtown and Old City. Large, fenced back yard. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Vestal
4422 Coffey St
4422 Coffey Street Southwest, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
925 sqft
3BR 1BA Home in South Knoxville. Hardwood floors throughout. Hugh covered back deck with private yard. Minutes to Ijams Nature Center, bike trails, and Downtown Knoxville. Some pets accepted with approval and fees. Please visit www.armtn.
218 Barberry Ct.
218 Barberry Court, Blount County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1676 sqft
Maryville, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home minutes from Smoky Mountains National Park - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Debra Davis Johnson with Realty Executives at (865) 591-8281 or (865) 984-1111.
2333 Dandridge Ave
2333 Dandridge Avenue Southeast, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
3090 sqft
Attention History lovers and Golf Lovers, This fully renovated historic home sits right on Williams Creek Golf Course! The Williams House, originally built in 1826 and home to Colonel John Williams and Melinda White Williams (daughter of Knoxville