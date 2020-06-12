/
2 bedroom apartments
17 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Seymour, TN
Smoky Crossing Apartment Homes
11647 Chapman Hwy, Seymour, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1080 sqft
Welcome home to Smoky Crossing Apartments in Seymour, Tennessee! Our townhome community is centrally located to the Knoxville, Sevierville, and Maryville area and just minutes from the excitement at Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg.
Results within 10 miles of Seymour
One Riverwalk
221 E Blount Ave, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1107 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
South Knoxville
The Henley
200 Lowwood Dr, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1210 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Community has pools, deck, and new fitness center. Located close to the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
South Knoxville
Adelade
2701 Sevier Avenue, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$995
898 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Adelade in Knoxville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Knoxville
120 S. Gay St. #201
120 South Gay Street, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2077 sqft
120 S. Gay St. 201 Available 08/07/20 Elevator in unit! Gorgeous historical 2bd/1.
Downtown Knoxville
122 S. Gay St. #201
122 South Gay Street, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1464 sqft
122 S. Gay St. - 122 S. Gay St. #201 #201 Available 09/01/20 Available September 1st! Beautiful 2bd/2ba condo overlooking Gay St.
2906 Patrick Ave.
2906 Patrick Avenue, Eagleton Village, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Maryville 2-bedroom Duplex - Maryville 2-Bedroom 1- bath Duplex 900 sq. ft.
1832 Cherokee Bluff Dr
1832 Cherokee Bluff Drive, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
This 2BR, 1.5BA condo is located at the top of Cherokee Bluff. Tree lined entrance, peaceful gardens that you can sit and watch Knoxville's city lights at night or just relax during the day.
1690 McCleary Bend Rd
1690 McCleary Bend Rd, Sevier County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1080 sqft
Beautiful Duplex Unit, situated in Sevier County
Old City
118 W. Jackson Avenue - 113
118 West Jackson Avenue, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1290 sqft
On-Site Parking Unique Floor Plans Modern Cabinets, Fixtures, Finishes High Efficiency Appliances Laundry in Every Unit Safe & Secure Entry Natural Lighting Large Elevator On-Site Storage Units Available Upscale Living Downtown
115 North Van Gilder Street
115 North Van Gilder Street, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$875
1067 sqft
****PLEASE READ**** Large 2 bedroom, 1bath house with a great front porch, washer/dryer hookups, and central heat, and air. KCDC ACCEPTED Follow the steps below to be considered. Application Process. Please drive by the property.
1901 E. 5th Ave - 10
1901 East 5th Avenue, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$695
650 sqft
This property is clean, quiet and serene! The neighborhood is well established and historic! Drive by and check out these 600 sq ft 2 bedroom and 1 bath apartments available NOW. Renting for only $725 a month + Security Deposit $725 (O.A.C.) .
Park City
2409 Wilson Ave
2409 Wilson Avenue, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$900
1052 sqft
Updates galore - everything has been done on this cute as a button turn key dream home.
Downtown Knoxville
301 State Street - 202
301 State St, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
910 sqft
This Luxurious loft faces State Street is a perfect mix of historic character and charm combined with today's refinement and quality. This loft comes with hardwoods throughout, 13.5 ft ceilings, 8.
South Knoxville
3710 Taliwa Gardens Drive - 3710
3710 Taliwa Garden Dr, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$875
1200 sqft
Large 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom townhouse! This home features: - Brand new appliances - Brand new washer and dryer - All new flooring - Hardwood Flooring Upstairs - New cabinets - Private patio - Outdoor locking storage area - Large front
Morningside
2044 Saxton Ave
2044 Saxton Avenue, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$950
752 sqft
$950 Month Large 2 bedroom /1 Bath Home Minutes from Downtown/Market Square and Riverside Landing Pet Friendly with backyard,and great neighborhood
South Haven
1946 McClung Ave
1946 Mcclung Avenue, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
2 BR 2 BA recently renovated home in South Knoxville. New kitchen with new dishwasher, range/oven, refrigerator. New roof, siding and windows. Large laundry room with second bathroom containing a large soaker tub.