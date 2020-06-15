Amenities

w/d hookup garage air conditioning carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Coming Soon! - House in Johnson City/Boones Creek, TN on 602 Oak Grove Road, offered exclusively by Property Listing & Rental Agency.



This house is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home, with a large kitchen, and a large living room. The main bedroom is large enough for a king size bed to fit with room to spare.



The house includes a stove, refrigerator, vinyl flooring in kitchen and vinyl in the bathroom, lots of windows, carpet throughout the rest of the house, and washer & dryer connections. The house is surrounded by old beautiful trees, and has a chain-link fenced in back yard making it perfectly private!



The house has baseboard heating and a wall a/c unit to keep the temperature just right. Free standing one car garage included FOR STORAGE. 1 cat OR 1 small dog (under 25lbs) negotiable w/fee & restrictions.



Lease term is 12 months. Rent is $750.00 per month, with a $750.00 deposit. No Utilities Included.



Application required. Please ask about credit/background requirements.



Directions (From Our Office at Princeton Road):

Turn right onto N Roan St

Continue onto TN-36 N

Slight right onto Oak Grove Rd

602 Oak Grove Road, On the Right



No Pets Allowed



