Oak Grove, TN
602 Oak Grove Road
Last updated June 15 2020

602 Oak Grove Road

602 Oak Grove Rd · (423) 282-6486
Location

602 Oak Grove Rd, Oak Grove, TN 37615

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 602 Oak Grove Road · Avail. now

$750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Amenities

Coming Soon! - House in Johnson City/Boones Creek, TN on 602 Oak Grove Road, offered exclusively by Property Listing & Rental Agency.

This house is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home, with a large kitchen, and a large living room. The main bedroom is large enough for a king size bed to fit with room to spare.

The house includes a stove, refrigerator, vinyl flooring in kitchen and vinyl in the bathroom, lots of windows, carpet throughout the rest of the house, and washer & dryer connections. The house is surrounded by old beautiful trees, and has a chain-link fenced in back yard making it perfectly private!

The house has baseboard heating and a wall a/c unit to keep the temperature just right. Free standing one car garage included FOR STORAGE. 1 cat OR 1 small dog (under 25lbs) negotiable w/fee & restrictions.

Lease term is 12 months. Rent is $750.00 per month, with a $750.00 deposit. No Utilities Included.

Application required. Please ask about credit/background requirements.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3524800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

