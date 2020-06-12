/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:11 PM
57 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Murfreesboro, TN
Last updated June 12 at 12:28pm
14 Units Available
Cason Estates
1650 Cason Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1235 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Our Community features unique one, two and three bedroom layouts. Some of our homes have eat-in kitchens, fireplaces and built in desks.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
20 Units Available
Vintage at the Avenue
1349 Greshampark Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1120 sqft
Homes with pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops in a pet-friendly community. A resort-inspired pool, a clubhouse, and a sprawling fitness center for residents. Seven minutes from Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
30 Units Available
The Banks at West Fork
1405 Riverwatch Court, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1148 sqft
Close to Stones River Mall, these homes feature designer lighting, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Residents can enjoy a resort-inspired pool and a well-equipped fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
27 Units Available
Hawthorne Park South
220 Indian Park Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1323 sqft
Hawthorne Park South Apartments in Murfreesboro, TN, offer fully renovated interiors in a park-like setting. Resort-style pool and lush green landscaping. Easy access to shopping and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
39 Units Available
Olympus Hillwood
210 Hillwood Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1122 sqft
Large apartments with ample natural light. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and fireplace. In-unit laundry. Community has volleyball court, pool, internet cafe and clubhouse. Complex is near Franklin Rd. with easy access to I-24.
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
18 Units Available
Carrington Park
2778 Rideout Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1320 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom furnished luxury apartments offer carpet, hardwoods, gourmet kitchens, ceiling fans, fireplace, W/D hookups, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, tennis court, volleyball, basketball, dog park and pet wash station. Near I-24.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
13 Units Available
Century Autumn Wood
630 Saint Andrews Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1067 sqft
A beautiful, resort-like community with a spacious layout located near area schools, parks, and entertainment. Each apartment features updated appliances and private patios. Residents enjoy large pool and courtyard.
Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
40 Units Available
The Harrison
261 Veterans Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1208 sqft
Situated off Veterans Parkway and within easy reach of I-24. Apartments feature amenities such as faux hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplaces and gourmet kitchens. On-site playground, swimming pool, dog park and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
14 Units Available
Woodgate Farms Apartments
755 Saint Andrews Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1115 sqft
At Woodgate Farms you'll find spacious apartments, modern conveniences, and amenities that will appeal to just about any lifestyle. Whether you like to work out, swim laps, play games or just surf the web, you can do it at our Community Clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
3 Units Available
Dana Downs
1400 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1100 sqft
In-person and Virtual Tours are available during business hours by appointment. Contact us to schedule today!
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
17 Units Available
Richland Falls
526 Dill Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1216 sqft
Minutes to Middle Tennessee State University. Garden-style apartments featuring private entries, gourmet kitchens, separate dining rooms, and double French doors leading to private patios or balconies. Select apartments boast sunrooms and private garages.
Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
6 Units Available
Northfield Commons
2325 Willowbrook Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
931 sqft
Community has a fitness center, salt water swimming pool, outdoor grill and picnic area, children's playground and bark park. Close to MTSU, shopping and dining. Units have modern finishes and lots of light.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
19 Units Available
Vintage Blackman
533 Agripark Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1190 sqft
Situated in charming Murfreesboro. Apartments feature entries with built-in mudrooms, island kitchens with stainless steel appliances, bedrooms with oversized closets and private sunrooms or balconies. Property offers leisure amenities for all ages.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
12 Units Available
The Paddock Club Murfreesboro
150 W Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1153 sqft
A tennis court, fitness center, pool, sundeck and spa offer luxury to this community's residents. Apartments have patios or balconies along with wood-burning fireplaces. Shopping and dining along Memorial Boulevard are just seconds away.
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
24 Units Available
Colony House
1510 Huntington Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
969 sqft
Pet-friendly urban development located near Route 231, in the heart of the downtown area. Community amenities include tennis courts, pet park and 24-hour laundry room with Wi-Fi. Units feature ceramic tile and central air.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
44 Units Available
Springfield
3726 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1121 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with plank flooring and designer lighting. Community features include a bark park, saltwater pool and outdoor fireplace. Close to Brown's Chapel Elementary School.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
3 Units Available
City Edge Flats
2435 Willowbrook Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$959
960 sqft
In-person and Virtual Tours are available during business hours by appointment. Contact us to schedule today!
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
62 Units Available
Chelsea Place
805 Bradyville Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$967
923 sqft
Units include walk-in closets and pantries along with full-sized balconies/patios. Development is conveniently located to offer easy access to the nearby freeways. Community features include a tanning salon, high-speed internet and a dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
2 Units Available
Belden Reserve Apartments
475 Swanholme Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1101 sqft
Landscaped community in the award-winning Blackman School District. Units with walk-in closets, kitchens with islands and counter seating, 9-ceilings, pre-hung window coverings and separate dining rooms.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
6 Units Available
Westbury Farms Apartments
2620 New Salem Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1118 sqft
Welcome home to Westbury Farms Apartments where you'll enjoy an amenity rich community with plenty to do. Our spacious apartments featuring in-suite washer/dryer, ample closet space, and full kitchens are perfect for any lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
103 Units Available
Vintage Gateway
2107 Lothric Way, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1302 sqft
Vintage Gateway unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve. When you live at Vintage Gateway, your address says it all.
Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
27 Units Available
3343 Memorial
3343 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1140 sqft
Community features manicured grounds, elevators, attached and adjacent garages and fitness center. Units have fully equipped kitchens, granite counters, large walk-in closets and washer/dryer in all homes.
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
38 Units Available
Ashwood Cove
1211 Hazelwood St, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1048 sqft
Ashwood Cove in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, offers charming, updated modern apartments in a park-like setting. Apartments feature modern countertops, flooring and balconies. A resort pool on the grounds is waiting for you to come for a swim.
Last updated June 12 at 06:07am
5 Units Available
Hamlet Square Townhomes
2325 Willowbrook Drive, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1200 sqft
Welcome to Hamlet Square Townhomes a well-designed community has been established in Murfreesboro, offering those who demand quality and good taste in their residence, a place to call home. The surroundings are sophisticated, the features are unique.
