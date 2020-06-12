/
2 bedroom apartments
19 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elizabethton, TN
106 V I P Road - 7
106 V I P Road, Elizabethton, TN
2 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with washer & dryer hookups! Close to Milligan College! Garage! Great Location! Available now. Milligan College Apartment. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom. All new inside. Quiet location. Faces greenbelt.
347 Hwyt 91 - 2, Helen
347 West Elk Avenue, Elizabethton, TN
2 Bedrooms
$525
750 sqft
Convenient and cheap! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartments available now! Close to transportation, TN Tech, College and more! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartments available now.
306 South Watauga Avenue - 4
306 S Watauga Ave, Elizabethton, TN
2 Bedrooms
$495
600 sqft
Cute and Cozy! Walk to downtown Elizabethton! 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Wood floors, up dated throughout! New dual pane windows.
Results within 1 mile of Elizabethton
Blue Ridge Apartments
2610 Plymouth Rd, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$575
867 sqft
You can't find a more beautiful view in Johnson City than at Blue Ridge Apartments. Our beautifully landscaped property includes 2 separate playgrounds, a sand volleyball court and Picnic Areas with BBQ grills.
Results within 5 miles of Elizabethton
Miller Crest Apartment Homes
1000 Savignon Ct, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$879
960 sqft
You belong among the luxury and beauty of Miller Crest. Situated on over 25 acres of picturesque landscaping, you will enjoy more than just a scenic view. The ease of living will astound you.
Mountain Home
Monarch 815
1109 University Pkwy, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$569
463 sqft
College is supposed to be the best years of your life. Your home during college should make no exception. Here at The Arch this isnt your ordinary student housing community near East Tennessee State University.
West Davis Park
406 Montgomery Street 6
406 Montgomery St, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$595
1+ bedroom, Close to downtown! - Property Id: 207437 Six unit apartment building. Recently remodeled. Walk to Johnson City's downtown breweries, restaurants, farmer's market and Founders Park.
South Side Johnson City
109 W. Maple Street 5
109 W Maple St, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
Unit 5 Available 07/01/20 Renovated, private 2 BR apartment - Tree Streets! - Property Id: 203219 Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to rent a private, 2 bedroom separate apartment unit. No neighbors or shared walls.
Downtown Johnson City
116 East Market Street
116 E Market St, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1249 sqft
The Pearl | Located in the heart of rapidly-growing Downtown Johnson City; this newly-renovated building has a Danish-modern aesthetic and a light and airy feel. This loft features 2 bedrooms/2.5 baths.
Mountain Home
114 Wilson Avenue Unit 4
114 Wilson Ave, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
This two-bedroom, one bath apartment is situated inside Downtown Johnson City, located near East Tennessee State University. This home allows the convenience of walking or biking to nearby shops, eatery's, and the university.
Mountain Home
112 Wilson Avenue Unit 2
112 Wilson Ave, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
907 sqft
This two-bedroom, one bath apartment is situated inside Downtown Johnson City, located near East Tennessee State University. This home allows the convenience of walking or biking to nearby shops, eatery's, and the university.
512 Thomas Street
512 Thomas St, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
512 Thomas Street Johnson City, TN 37604 - Duplex - Like new! 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. One car garage. Washer & Dryer hook- ups. -No Smoking- Mowing included. Enjoy the upper back deck for grilling or just relaxing outside. (RLNE5649145)
1907 Eastwood Drive
1907 Eastwood Drive, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$900
1907 Eastwood Drive Johnson City TN 37604 - Cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the heart of Johnson City. This updated home offers a master suite, living room, 2nd bedroom and bathroom. Large carport and nice back patio to enjoy the outside scenery.
West Davis Park
303 West Watauga Avenue - 4
303 West Watauga Avenue, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$925
1400 sqft
Newly updated 2 Bed, 1 Bath unit. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout. Has balcony access which is the perfect size for a table and chairs. Laundry hookups are in the unit. Close to downtown. Has off street parking behind the building.
142 Spears Avenue - 9
142 Spears Ave, Carter County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$495
750 sqft
Cute country property close to town. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Greenbelt, off-street parking, coin laundry.
South Side Johnson City
111 Terrace Court B Building - 4
111 Terrace Ct, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$595
900 sqft
Beautiful park-like setting. Located close to transportation. Great Apartment. Nice. Quiet. Conveniently located. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Apartment. Beautiful parklike setting. Mature trees and greenbelt.
Results within 10 miles of Elizabethton
Knob Creek Historic District
Haven at Knob Creek
1185 W Mountain View Rd, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
With a gym, a sand volleyball court and an outdoor fireplace, this apartment community is near I-26, shopping and East Tennessee State University. Apartment homes feature detached garages, gourmet kitchens, and nine-foot ceilings.
115 Beechnut St Unit E15 - 1
115 Beechnut St, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$875
1222 sqft
Nice 2 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Water, Trash & Lawn Care provided. Washer and Dryer Hook Ups. The property also includes use of pool and laundry facility on site. Fireplace is not usable. NO PETS $875 a month, $875 Security Deposit & $35 Application Fee.
805 Tiger Creek Road - 11 Laural Springs
805 Tiger Creek Road, Carter County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1500 sqft
This spacious two bed, two bath Cottage with a rap around porch built into the hill side of roan mountain, includes a washer and dryer, Fridge, Stove and microwave. HVAC works very well to heat and cool this stand alone cottage.