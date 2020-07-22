Apartment List
/
TN
/
east ridge
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 12:49 PM

59 Apartments for rent in East Ridge, TN with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in East Ridge offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike r... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
East Ridge
710 Brookfield Avenue
710 Brookfield Avenue, East Ridge, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
4023 sqft
710 Brookfield Avenue Available 07/27/20 COMING SOON! Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home in East Ridge with Tons of Space and Convenience to Downtown and Hamilton Place - Looking for a home with tons of space for your growing family? Then look no further than
Results within 1 mile of East Ridge
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
8 Units Available
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
Amberleigh Ridge
7205 Aventine Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,109
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1350 sqft
CHATTANOOGA'S ONLY RESORT COMMUNITY!Exclusive Amenities. Extraordinary Services. Better Living.Amberleigh Ridge is THE premier choice for apartment homes in Chattanooga,TN.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 01:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Brainerd
106 Sherwood Avenue
106 Sherwood Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
925 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - $250 OFF WITH LEASE START OF 8/1/20 This adorable duplex located in the heart of Missionary Ridge is perfect for somebody looking to be close enough to the city for convenience, but still be able to come home to some peace and

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Ridgedale - Oak Grove - Clifton Hills
1025 Peachtree St
1025 Peachtree Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1260 sqft
For more information, contact Mac Hibbett at (423) 596-3004. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/chattanooga/1320782 to view more pictures of this property.
Results within 5 miles of East Ridge
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
55 Units Available
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Bluebird Row
1348 Passenger Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$1,119
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,267
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1169 sqft
Bluebird Row is a unique community in the heart of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Technology is at the forefront of Bluebird Row's accommodations to ensure you will enjoy both convenience and splendor.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
35 Units Available
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
5 Points Northshore
328 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,175
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1138 sqft
Nestled in the eclectic 5 points neighborhood, 5 Points North Shore takes luxury living to the next level.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
3 Units Available
Reserve at Creekside
1340 Reserve Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Numerous special amenities like saltwater pool, community gardens, dog park, sauna, gym and more. 1-3 bedroom units include unique features, such as crown molding, granite countertops and private balconies. Close to I-75 and Heritage Park.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 21 at 08:08 PM
Contact for Availability
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Coolidge Landing
434 Frazier Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
775 sqft
This smaller complex is located right off Frazier Ave, and is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 12:20 PM
$
9 Units Available
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
District at Hamilton Place Apartments
1920 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$889
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1044 sqft
Stunning apartments in Chattanooga’s favorite shopping destination! This is The District at Hamilton Place – a luxurious apartment community that features resort-style amenities, designer finishes, a sparkling swimming pool, gourmet kitchens, and a
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
$
252 Units Available
Bushtown - Highland Park
One Riverside
950 Riverside Drive, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,149
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1063 sqft
Perched on the lively riverfront minutes from the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, One Riverside is the ideal mix of refined comfort and adventurous lifestyle from dining downtown to recreation on the Tennessee River.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
7 Units Available
Westview - Mountain Shadows
The Shallowford
7510 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$990
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1460 sqft
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, crown moldings and French doors. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and dog park on the premises.
Verified

1 of 98

Last updated July 21 at 08:24 PM
9 Units Available
Bonny Oaks - Highway 58
Laurel Ridge Apartments
4715 Bonny Oaks Dr, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$854
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1020 sqft
A modern community with unique floor plans, updated countertops and hardwood-style flooring. Minutes from area shopping and dining. On-site tennis court, sports court and shaded dog park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 21 at 08:09 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Chattanooga
Station at 203
203 East Main Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$830
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
508 sqft
Newest addition to Wise Properties, Station at 203 is located in the heart of the Southside. Within walking distance to central business district, restaurants, shops, and area attractions. The building consists of all luxury one bedrooms and studios.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Lofts at Tremont
110 Tremont St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$920
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
965 sqft
One of our most popular additions to Wise Properties, located in the heart of the Northshore area. Within walking distance to shops, restaurants, and area attractions.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 12:06 PM
$
25 Units Available
Downtown Chattanooga
Market City Center
728 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,263
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1061 sqft
Boutiques, restaurants, first-class office space, and above it all, beautifully appointed apartment living in the heart of downtown Chattanooga.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 12:34 PM
9 Units Available
Downtown Chattanooga
The Maclellan
721 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1114 sqft
Constructed in 1924, the landmark Maclellan building has been revitalized into an exclusive collection of stylish apartments honoring downtown Chattanooga's historic integrity. With a variety of 85 units, boasting nearly 30 unique floor plans.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 21 at 08:08 PM
Contact for Availability
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
The Hamilton at North Market
609 Hamilton Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$925
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1104 sqft
The Hamilton at North Market is located right past the new Publix on North Market Street. Conveniently located to everything Downtown has to offer.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Chattanooga
Mission at Main
26 E Main St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$840
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
999 sqft
One of the newest additions to Wise Properties, The Mission at Main is located in the heart of the Southside. Within walking distance to central business district, restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 21 at 08:08 PM
Contact for Availability
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
125 Cherokee
125 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$965
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1160 sqft
Located right off Cherokee Blvd, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 21 at 08:08 PM
Contact for Availability
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Mary Locke Apartments
301 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1003 sqft
Located right off Cherokee Blvd, sharing a building with the new restaurant Embargo 62, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 21 at 08:08 PM
Contact for Availability
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
The Maddox Building
103 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,045
855 sqft
Unique loft style living in the heart of The Northshore. Located right off Cherokee Blvd, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 21 at 08:09 PM
Contact for Availability
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
The Constance
201 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1375 sqft
Constance was completed in 2012. Located right off Cherokee Blvd, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
St. Elmo
5720 Tennessee Ave
5720 Tennessee Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1175 sqft
Available 11/01/20 Chattanooga Artist Pad - Property Id: 324397 Charming fully furnished property located in beautiful historic area of St Elmo. Perfect for someone building a home or needing a short term rental.

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Chattanooga
55 E Main Street Unit 205
55 East Main Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2500 sqft
Downtown Living E Main Street 3 bedroom 2 bath loft - This loft is a rare opportunity to be on the Southside of downtown Chattanooga! This 3 bedroom 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in East Ridge, TN

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in East Ridge offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in East Ridge. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in East Ridge can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

East Ridge 2 Bedroom ApartmentsEast Ridge 3 Bedroom ApartmentsEast Ridge Apartments with Balconies
East Ridge Apartments with GaragesEast Ridge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEast Ridge Apartments with Parking
East Ridge Apartments with PoolsEast Ridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Ridge Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chattanooga, TNCleveland, TNSoddy-Daisy, TN
Collegedale, TNRed Bank, TN
Fairview, GARome, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Adventist UniversityLee University
The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga