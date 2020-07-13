/
apartments with pool
38 Apartments for rent in East Ridge, TN with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
3 Units Available
East Ridge
Summit East Ridge
3725 Fountain Ave, East Ridge, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lots of square footage, new windows, new roofs, new low flush toilets, new sink fixtures, new shower fixtures, new playground, new picnic area, new laundry room.
Results within 1 mile of East Ridge
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
10 Units Available
Woodmore - Dalewood
The Grove at Hickory Valley
1521 Hickory Valley Rd, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$789
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$869
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
893 sqft
Close to golfing, the new VW plant and Chattanooga Airport. Concrete building construction means quieter, more private living. Newly renovated interiors. Located near I-75, just minutes from the Hamilton Place Mall.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
Parc 1346
1346 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$986
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1394 sqft
Introducing an exciting new life- PARC 1346. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, PARC 1346 in Chattanooga has something to offer everyone.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
Amberleigh Ridge
7205 Aventine Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CHATTANOOGA'S ONLY RESORT COMMUNITY!Exclusive Amenities. Extraordinary Services. Better Living.Amberleigh Ridge is THE premier choice for apartment homes in Chattanooga,TN.
Results within 5 miles of East Ridge
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
12 Units Available
Bonny Oaks - Highway 58
Laurel Ridge Apartments
4715 Bonny Oaks Dr, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$844
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1020 sqft
A modern community with unique floor plans, updated countertops and hardwood-style flooring. Minutes from area shopping and dining. On-site tennis court, sports court and shaded dog park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
35 Units Available
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
5 Points Northshore
328 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,095
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1138 sqft
Nestled in the eclectic 5 points neighborhood, 5 Points North Shore takes luxury living to the next level.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Standifer Place
3400 Jenkins Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$869
1044 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1547 sqft
Discover the good life at Standifer Place Apartments in Chattanooga, TN. Offering a list of exciting amenities, our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments take luxurious apartment living to a whole new level.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
Westview - Mountain Shadows
The Shallowford
7510 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$990
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, crown moldings and French doors. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and dog park on the premises.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
41 Units Available
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Bluebird Row
1348 Passenger Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$1,119
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1169 sqft
Bluebird Row is a unique community in the heart of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Technology is at the forefront of Bluebird Row's accommodations to ensure you will enjoy both convenience and splendor.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Reserve at Creekside
1340 Reserve Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Numerous special amenities like saltwater pool, community gardens, dog park, sauna, gym and more. 1-3 bedroom units include unique features, such as crown molding, granite countertops and private balconies. Close to I-75 and Heritage Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
5 Units Available
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
District at Hamilton Place Apartments
1920 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$849
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning apartments in Chattanooga’s favorite shopping destination! This is The District at Hamilton Place – a luxurious apartment community that features resort-style amenities, designer finishes, a sparkling swimming pool, gourmet kitchens, and a
Last updated June 30 at 03:20pm
4 Units Available
Tyner - Greenwood
Legacy at Elements
7310 Standifer Gap Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$815
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
525 sqft
Very close to Hamilton Place Mall and downtown Chattanooga. Well-equipped apartments and active community life featuring a pool, outdoor cooking area, sand volleyball court and a leash-free dog park.
Last updated June 1 at 07:51pm
26 Units Available
Downtown Chattanooga
Vista Cameron Harbor
805 Canal Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1060 sqft
Luxury apartments with beautiful river and mountain views. Enjoy use of the fitness center and pool. Near Tennessee Aquarium, Moccasin Bend Golf Course and Hunter Museum of American Art. Minutes from US 27.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
256 Units Available
Bushtown - Highland Park
One Riverside
950 Riverside Drive, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,149
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1063 sqft
Perched on the lively riverfront minutes from the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, One Riverside is the ideal mix of refined comfort and adventurous lifestyle from dining downtown to recreation on the Tennessee River.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
200 Manufacturers Rd
200 Manufacturers Road, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,400
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This incredible 1BR/1BA Penthouse Condo home is in a gated community in the desirable North Shore area of Chattanooga. Start your mornings on your private balcony while enjoying the beautiful Signal Mountain and Stringer's Ridge views.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Chattanooga
782 Riverfront Pkwy
782 Riverfront Pkwy, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,800
664 sqft
Urban living at its best! Beautiful 1 bedroom condo fully furnished! Washer/Dryer in unit. Steps away from the Riverwalk Park, restaurants, Chattanooga waterfront & Ross's Landing.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Chattanooga
929 Landings Drive
929 Landings Dr, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1927 sqft
Spacious and Open 3 BR/3.5 BA Townhome close to Riverfront w/ Garage!!! - Spacious and Open 3 BR/3.
Results within 10 miles of East Ridge
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
19 Units Available
Friends of Mountain Creek
Radius Mountain Creek
936 Mountain Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$830
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1350 sqft
Come home to Radius Mountain Creek, where you will experience the perfect blend of innovative modern living and vintage charm.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Falling Water - Browntown
Northtowne Village
1011 Gadd Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$855
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Northtowne Village Apartment Homes in Hixson, Tennessee! Our gorgeous apartment community is conveniently nestled just moments away from Signal Mountain as well as downtown Chattanooga, Northgate Mall, major shopping centers, grocery
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Friends of Mountain Creek
Trails of Signal Mountain
3535 Mountain Creek Road, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1209 sqft
Cozy homes with classic charm await you at Trails of Signal Mountain, located in picturesque Chattanooga, TN.
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
37 Units Available
Autumn Brook
5555 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$969
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1120 sqft
We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. All of our apartment homes include cathedral ceilings (poplar excluded), laundry room, mirrored closets, and a wood burning fireplace.
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
4 Units Available
Bluff View at Northside
6200 Hixson Pike Suite 200, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1425 sqft
Conveniently located near Chester Frost Park in North Chattanooga. Apartments offers sweeping mountain views and gas fireplaces. Many units are recently renovated. All tenants enjoy access to the community internet cafe and saltwater pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Friends of Mountain Creek
Hawthorne Creekside
3131 Mountain Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$829
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1170 sqft
Just off Hwy 27, this picturesque community is nestled in the foothills just minutes from downtown Chattanooga. Resort-style amenities include salt water pool and fire pit lounge.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
CityGreen at Northshore
200 CityGreen Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,096
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,853
1352 sqft
Live Well - CityGreen at NorthShore, From upscale finishes & fixtures to our signature resort-style pool, experience all the perks and amenities of an urban dwelling in a secluded, scenic hillside setting.