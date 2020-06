Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities

GREAT HOME READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN - This home features an adorable front porch, laminate and hardwood flooring throughout, stove included. Home located on a corner lot and ready for immediate move in. Call or text 901-606-8690 to schedule your showing or get more information on this home.



(RLNE5732652)