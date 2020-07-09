Rent Calculator
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:51 PM
Browse Apartments in 64130
3822 E 60th Ter RIV-277
5013 South Benton Ave RIV-429
3927 Bellefontaine Ave RIIB-118
5523 Euclid Ave RIV-341
4346 Montgall Avenue
1906 E 59th St RIV-273
3915 Bales Ave
4215 Spruce Ave
4721 Euclid
4045 Agnes Ave
5141 Garfield
4216 Cypress Ave
5412 Michigan Ave
4221 Spruce Ave
5107 Olive
5608 Garfield Avenue
5106 Garfield Avenue
5230 Swope Parkway
4040 Bellefontaine Ave
5900 Wabash Ave
5618 Olive St
4031 South Benton
4009 Garfield Ave.
5603 Brooklyn Ave
5720 Park Avenue
2208 E 58th St
4216 Cleveland Ave RIIB-126
4234 E 60th Ter
5334 Brooklyn Ave
4004 Cleveland Ave
4264 E. 60th Terrace
2606 E. 52nd St.
3921 Myrtle Ave
5525 S Benton Ave
4619 S Benton Ave
5704 Swope Parkway
3821 E 58th St
5620 Brooklyn Ave
5346 Cleveland Avenue
4022 Lawndale Ave.
4101 Garfield
4604 E 46th ST
5116 Wabash Ave IV-042
5007 E. 39th St.
5033 Euclid Ave
2018 E 42nd St Duplex
4424 Benton Blvd
5042 S Benton
3933 Agnes Ave
3041 E 59th Ave
5036 E 42nd St
3920 E. 47th St
5438 Norton Ave
4520 Chestnut Ave
5006 Euclid Ave
5629 East 39 Terrace
5835 Park Ave RIV-416
4712 East 44th Street
5024 Park Avenue
5705 Wabash Ave.
4918 Garfield Ave
5846 Walrond Ave
5500 Jackson Avenue
3860 E 59th St
5311 Euclid Avenue
5310 Euclid Avenue
4237 Olive St.
4400 Wabash
3850 E 62 Street
5321 Michigan Ave
4919 South Benton
4335 Chestnut Avenue
6121 S Benton Ave
4208 Wabash Ave
4031 South Benton
4340 Elmwood Avenue
5733 Park Ave
3635 E 57th St
3435 E 45th St
5107 Olive Ave
4043 Bellefontaine Avenue
3400 E. 61st Unit
4331 Benton Boulevard
5326 Myrtle Ave
4822 Agnes Avenue
5706 E 40th Terr
5913 Kensington Avenue
3429 East 45 Terrace
4331 Myrtle Ave.
5542 Olive Street
4428 Garfield
2800 East 60th street
4242 Montgall Avenue
5136 Bellefontaine Ave
5646 Olive St
4029 Chestnut Avenue
5543 Olive St
5829 Jackson Ave
4417 East 56th Street
4925 Michigan Ave
5531 Euclid Ave. RIV-342
5917 Wabash Avenue
5937 Brooklyn Avenue
3854 E 59th St RIIB-144
5633 East 39 Terrace
4300 Lister Ave
5004 Michigan Avenue
2807 E 52nd St
5722 Jackson Ave
4121 E 56th St
4615 East 43 Terrace
4022 Kensington Avenue
4641 Benton Blvd
5513 Jaudon Ave.
4020 E 47Th St
4602 Lister Avenue
4219 East 60th Terrace
3207 E. 62nd St
5536 Indiana Ave
2800 East 61st Street
5217 Norton Avenue
2920 East 61st Street
4201 Olive Street
4500 Indiana Ave
5665 Bales Avenue
3301 E.52nd St.
3603 East 57th Street
4221 East 54th Street
5720 East 40th Terrace
5536 South Benton Avenue
4203 Agnes Ave
5314 Park Avenue
5108 Lister Ave.
4900 Brooklyn Ave
5400 Park Avenue
5702 Askew Avenue
3933 Monroe Avenue
4944 Agnes Avenue
4031 Lawn Ave
3821 E 53rd Ter
5733 Bales Ave
5703 Chestnut Avenue
5535 Woodland Ave
4346 Lister Ave
5528 Michigan Ave
4222 E 53rd Ter
4107 E 60th St
5270 Spruce Avenue
1814 E. 48th St.
4020 S Benton Avenue
4604 Wabash Avenue
5412 Olive St.
5707 Euclid Avenue
4023 Chestnut Avenue
2420 E 51st Street
5040 Michigan Avenue
1828 East 47th Terrace
5427 Olive St
5416 Brooklyn Ave IV-049
5942 Wabash Ave
4225 E 52nd St
3316 East 59th Street
5641 Olive Street
1827 East 48th Street
3923 E 46th Ter
5225 Wabash Ave
5729 Jackson Avenue
5118 E 39th Ter
3838 E 61st St
5003 Lister Avenue
4207 E 62 Nd St
5907 Jackson Avenue
5247 Garfield Ave
4011 Garfield Ave.
3902 College Ave
2921 E 52nd Street
4025 Agnes Avenue
4039 Wabash Avenue
5700 Wabash Avenue
5047 Woodland Avenue - 1
2921 E 52nd Street
5643 Euclid Ave
5146 Wabash Avenue
5131 Woodland Ave
4167 Hardesty Ave
5217 Brookwood Ave
4008 Brooklyn Ave
5521 Hardesty Avenue
5642 Wabash Ave
4607 Olive St.
5919 Indiana Avenue
4420 East 63rd Street
4127 Chestnut Ave
5716 Mersington Avenue - 1
3932 Bellefontaine Avenue
5547 Olive Ave
4715 East 44th Street
3626 E 58th Ter
5114 Michigan Ave
5406 Michigan Avenue
4032 Garfield Avenue
3017 East 51st Street
4226 Chesnut Ave
5014 South Benton Avenue
4526 Monroe Avenue
5032 Euclid Ave
4434 Askew Ave
5820 Olive St
5528 Wabash Ave
5614 Indiana Ave
4301 Chestnut Ave
4821 E 40th Ter
5729 Norton Ave.
4222 Agnes Ave
5231 Euclid Avenue
3617 East 46th South
3864 E 59th St
5526 Olive St
5547 Wabash Ave
5522 Wabash Ave
5324 Garfield Ave.
4841 East 43rd Street
4519 Chestnut Ave
5912 Park Avenue
4015 Garfield Ave.
5344 Garfield Ave.
5045 Bellefontaine
5635 Olive Street
3942 Mersington Ave.
4117 Olive
6012 College Ave
4260 E 62nd St
5715 E 40th Ter
5022 Park Avenue
4347 Monroe Ave
5031 Bellefontaine Ave.
5729 Norton Ave.
4909 South Benton Avenue
4915 Bellefontaine Ave
5751 Walrond Avenue
4167 Hardesty Ave
4429 wabash ave
4423 Benton Blvd
5422 Euclid Ave
4283 East 61st Street
4910 E 45th St
4330 Bales Ave
5334 Euclid Avenue
4115 Benton Boulevard
4100 Bellefontaine Avenue
4323 Towers Road
5727 Park Ave.
5932 Cypress Place
5631 Park Ave
4255 E 61st St
3938 College Ave
2021 East 48th Terrace
4024 Wabash Avenue
5932 Elmwood Avenue
4815 East 43rd Street
3934 Garfield Ave
4247 Montgall Avenue
6025 Indiana Ave
4419 East 56th Street
4434 Indiana Ave
6044 Park Avenue
5545 Wabash Ave
5847 Bellefontaine Ave
4602 Lister Ave
4915 Bellefontaine Ave
4114 Garfield Ave
3604 E 58th St
3920 E. 47th terr
5146 Brooklyn Ave
5452 College Ave
3815 E. 59th Terrace
5319 Swope Pkwy
4915 S Benton Ave
4430 Indiana
5206 Euclid Ave
6019 Park Avenue
4212 E 55th St
4001 E 45th St
5814 Olive St
5115 Hardesty Avenue
5430 Michigan Avenue
4914 Garfield Ave
5043 Agnes Avenue
3925 Myrtle Avenue
5417 Woodland Ave
4039 Monroe Ave
4266 East 60th Terrace
5400 Garfield Avenue
5732 East 40th Terrace
5614 S Benton Avenue
5224 Euclid Ave RIIB-211
5545 Wabash Ave
5415 Euclid Avenue
5342 Garfield Ave IV-047
5911 Cypress Place
4704 Kensington Avenue
3909 E 60th Ter II-058
5008 E 41st Ter
5308 Wabash Avenue
5707 Chestnut Avenue
4008 Bales Avenue
4528 Olive St II-107