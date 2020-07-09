Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
Apartment List
/
Sitemap
/
MO
/
kansas city
/
64127
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:51 PM
Browse Apartments in 64127
1018 Prospect Avenue - 3N
2447 Norton Avenue
3005 E. 19th Ter.
3206 E 11th St
4510 E 20th st
2231 Van Brunt Boulevard
2218 Van Brunt Blvd.
2630 Oakley Ave
2215 Askew Ave
2307 Drury Ave
2330 Spruce Ave
3828 East 11 Street
3010 East 27th Street
2415 Mersington Ave
1020 Prospect Ave - BAS
3219 E 11th St
3012 East 27th Street
2034 Lawn
2702 Peery Avenue - 3E
2520 Bales Ave
1904 Elmwood Ave
1012 Prospect Avenue - 3S
2449 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1N
2501 Van Brunt Boulevard - 7
3818 E 11th St
2302 Montgall Ave
3222 East 11th Street
2320 Cypress Avenue
2006 Agnes Avenue
2444 Norton Avenue
1631 Jackson Avenue
2617 Benton Blvd Apt 2
1613 Poplar Ave
2541 Quincy Street
1010 Prospect Apartments
2429 Hardesty Ave.
2510 Poplar Ave
1112 Olive Street
1427 Oakley Avenue
2505 Benton Blvd - 1S
5303 E 26th St 2E
2213 Askew Ave
2203 Agnes Ave
2312 Van Brunt Blvd
2214 Quincy Street
2419 Poplar Ave
2435 Chelsea
1616 Poplar Ave
2531 Kensington Ave
1809 Cypress Ave
3824 E 11th St
1010 Prospect Avenue - 2N
3228 E 11th St - A
2221 Askew Avenue
2630 Bales Avenue
2106 Benton Boulevard - 2
1815 Kansas Ave
2522 Norton Avenue
2451 Chelsea Ave
5201 East 12th Street
2418 Norton Avenue
3305 E. 20th Ter.
2629 Agnes Ave
2018 Cleveland Avenue
2504 Brighton Avenue 1
5107 E 26th St
2505 Benton Blvd - 2S
2542 Drury Avenue
1920 Lister Ave
2602 Garfield Ave
2448 Norton Avenue
2424 Norton Ave
2235 Quincy St.
2406 Drury Ave.
2638 Cypress Avenue
2544 Quincy Ave
2544 Quincy Ave
1525 Jackson Avenue
2442 Lister Ave.
3221 East 11th Street
2416 Cypress Avenue
1627 Jackson Avenue
1012 Prospect Ave-3S
2029 Quincy St
2029 Quincy St
2508 Mersington Ave
2432 Cypress Ave.
2102 Monroe Ave
1429 Oakley Avenue
2025 Spruce Ave
2600-2610 Van Brunt Blvd - 2610-8
1902 Elmwood Ave
2541 Van Brunt
1909 Kansas Ave
1920 Lister Ave
2432 Park Avenue East
3206 E 11th Street
1426 Colorado Ave
4306 East 17th Street
2604 Chelsea Ave
2420 Jackson
3226 E 11th St. - B