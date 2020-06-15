All apartments in Sturgis
Find more places like 2635 Park Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sturgis, SD
/
2635 Park Pl
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2635 Park Pl

2635 Park Avenue · (605) 595-8832
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2635 Park Avenue, Sturgis, SD 57785

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2635 Park Pl · Avail. now

$2,685

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2026 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Check Out this Beautiful Villa! - Lake Front Villa - come appreciate the views of the private lake on the North Side of Tea. Imagine sitting on your large deck enjoying coffee watching the geese/ducks fly in & fishing in this 24' deep lake stocked w/ all kinds of fish. Wintertime you can Ice fish & Ice skate on the lake. Inside you will find a large open plan with vaulted ceilings & tons of oversized windows w/ lake views. Kitchen features granite countertops, custom Showplace cabinets, huge island, tile backsplash & pantry. Living room & sitting room have soaring vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, three gigantic windows with views of the lake & access to the deck/lake. The master suite features: tray ceiling, 2 large closets, walk in tile shower, heated tile floor, double vanities & granite top. A City Park just a minute away! Laundry w cabinets & a sink in entry. Oversized garage with hot/cold water, gas furnace hook-ups, 2 drain and all insulated/finished.

(RLNE5755164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2635 Park Pl have any available units?
2635 Park Pl has a unit available for $2,685 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2635 Park Pl have?
Some of 2635 Park Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2635 Park Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2635 Park Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2635 Park Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2635 Park Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2635 Park Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2635 Park Pl does offer parking.
Does 2635 Park Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2635 Park Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2635 Park Pl have a pool?
No, 2635 Park Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2635 Park Pl have accessible units?
No, 2635 Park Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2635 Park Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2635 Park Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2635 Park Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2635 Park Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2635 Park Pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rapid City, SDRapid Valley, SD
Box Elder, SD

Apartments Near Colleges

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity