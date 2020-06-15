2635 Park Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Check Out this Beautiful Villa! - Lake Front Villa - come appreciate the views of the private lake on the North Side of Tea. Imagine sitting on your large deck enjoying coffee watching the geese/ducks fly in & fishing in this 24' deep lake stocked w/ all kinds of fish. Wintertime you can Ice fish & Ice skate on the lake. Inside you will find a large open plan with vaulted ceilings & tons of oversized windows w/ lake views. Kitchen features granite countertops, custom Showplace cabinets, huge island, tile backsplash & pantry. Living room & sitting room have soaring vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, three gigantic windows with views of the lake & access to the deck/lake. The master suite features: tray ceiling, 2 large closets, walk in tile shower, heated tile floor, double vanities & granite top. A City Park just a minute away! Laundry w cabinets & a sink in entry. Oversized garage with hot/cold water, gas furnace hook-ups, 2 drain and all insulated/finished.



(RLNE5755164)