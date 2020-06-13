23 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Rapid City, SD
Though it wasn’t named after the fast pace in which residents live their lives, but instead the waterway the city was built on, Rapid City is much more than just a large, unhurried city in South Dakota. Founded by a few miners in the 1800s, today the city is home to over 60,000 residents, amazing national parks and four presidents…well, sort of.
Throughout the year, tourists come to visit the historical sites (Crazy Horse Memorial and Mount Rushmore, for instance) and take in the Rapid City lifestyle. Here, life is a bit laidback with a strong dose of classic Americana. It’s true, there’s even a music festival here called “Americana Festival.” Surrounded by mountains, full of character and probably one of the best spots to hike, ice skate, bike, explore and so on, Rapid City lives up to its “Star of the West” nickname. Lucky for you, it’s willing to share the spotlight. Let’s find you a home in this Midwestern treasure town, shall we? See more
Finding an apartment in Rapid City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.