Last updated June 13 2020

23 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Rapid City, SD

Finding an apartment in Rapid City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13
$
6 Units Available
Candlewood Apartments
4404 Candlewood Pl, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$754
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
915 sqft
Great location close to Baken Shopping Center, banks, and restaurants. Units include dishwasher, patio or balcony, and carpet. Community offers access to business center, tennis court, pool, and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 13
9 Units Available
Pines at Rapid City
4924 Shelby Ave., Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,024
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1328 sqft
Pines at Rapid is a new 124-apartment community located in the "Gateway to the Black Hills" in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Last updated June 12
15 Units Available
Homestead Garden
4801 Homestead St, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1332 sqft
Homestead Garden Apartments offers spacious, comfortable living at a competitive price.
Last updated June 12
16 Units Available
Canyon Lake
3741 Canyon Lake Dr, Rapid City, SD
Studio
$610
355 sqft
1 Bedroom
$730
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
700 sqft
Canyon Lake Apartments are one of Rapid City's premier apartment communities. Our industry-leading amenities will help you settle in easily.
Last updated June 12
2 Units Available
Silver Springs
501 City Springs Road, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$950
880 sqft
Silver Spring Condominiums, located in one of the premier areas of Rapid City, is a modern living area on the edge of nature. Each unit is carpeted, outfitted with neutral classic decor and comes with stacked washer & dryer and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12
15 Units Available
Pointe West
3945 Pointe West Pl, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$805
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
842 sqft
Canyon Lake Park and the Jackson Disc Golf Course provide residents an easy escape. Community amenities include a swimming pool, hot tub, and on-site laundry. Units have free utilities, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12
7 Units Available
Alps Park
1800 Shaver St, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,095
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1340 sqft
Beautiful community located in Rapid City. Impressive views of the Black Hills and slopes. On-site amenities include fitness center, community room and sauna. Balconies or patios, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers.
Last updated June 13
12 Units Available
Prairie Tree
4010 Elm Ave, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
844 sqft
Leafy residential community with spacious apartments, a short walk from Centennial Park. Units have air conditioning and garbage disposals. On-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Cable television included.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2702 W. Rapid St
2702 West Rapid Street, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$800
This updated top level of a duplex has newer flooring and paint. It features a spacious kitchen with eat in dining space, a large living room with tons of light, two nice sized bedrooms and one bath.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
420 Columbus St.
420 Columbus Street, Rapid City, SD
5 Bedrooms
$900
1157 sqft
420 Columbus St. Available 08/01/20 Available Summer 2020 - Spacious floor plan that is conveniently located close to the downtown area. Tenants pay gas and electric; water, sewer and garbage are provided.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3510 Maple Ave
3510 Maple Avenue, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
3510 Maple Ave Available 07/15/20 Southside Home Available - This quiet southside home is perfect for any rental. Featuring three bedrooms, one bath, a nice sized kitchen, one stall garage and a large fenced yard you are sure to love this gem.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
2119 Rena
2119 Rena Pl, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available May 2019 - Looking for a nice house in a quite neighborhood? This 3 bedroom house is nestled in the south side of Rapid City near parks, schools, shopping, and downtown.

Last updated April 9
1 Unit Available
2218 Hoefer Ave
2218 Hoefer Avenue, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
One Level Living - 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, living room and a family room all on one level. One car garage with a big fenced back yard. Hardwood floors, separate laundry room and a cute covered porch in front. Close to Robbinsdale Schools and Park.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
407 E Madison St
407 East Madison Street, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
2 Bedroom House for Rent - Very cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom HOUSE for rent. Fenced yard, shed, new paint. Washer and Dryer in unit, No smoking, Pets welcome with references and deposit. $825 rent + deposit and utilities.
Results within 1 mile of Rapid City

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1224 Pennington Street
1224 Pennington Street, Rapid Valley, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1332 sqft
3Bdrm House with 1Stall Garage: Quiet Neighborhood - 12month Lease - Enjoy this 3 bedroom, 1 bath house located in a great location in Rapid Valley a short drive from Ellsworth AFB and East Middle School.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1227 Kodiak Dr
1227 Kodiak Dr, Box Elder, SD
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
2224 sqft
1227 Kodiak Dr Available 08/01/20 Newer Home for Rent - This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage home built in 2018 can be called your home as soon as August 1st.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2577 Leola Ln
2577 Leola Lane, Rapid Valley, SD
4 Bedrooms
$1,865
2264 sqft
2577 Leola Ln Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home for Rent in the Valley - Big split foyer 4 bed, 3 bath, 2 car garage home for rent . Located in Rapid Valley close to elementary school.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
34 Melano St
34 Melano Street, Pennington County, SD
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1740 sqft
**APPLICATION PENDING** 4 BEDROOM | 2 BATH | GARAGE | SPLIT LEVEL HOUSE - This 1,740 Sq. Ft., split level home was built in 2010 and is located North of Lowe's in Rapid City.
Results within 5 miles of Rapid City

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
357 Big Badger Dr.
357 Big Badger Drive, Box Elder, SD
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2363 sqft
357 Big Badger Dr. Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom Home for Rent - 4 Bedroom, 3 full bathroom and oversize 2 car garage. The upper floor has an open floor plan, with a stone gas fireplace in the living room .

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
302 Bear Tooth Dr
302 Bear Tooth Drive, Box Elder, SD
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
2500 sqft
Large 5bedroom, 2Bath Split Level Home - Large 5Bed/2Ba Split-Level in new Cheyenne Pass subdivision! Take advantage of this home's great layout by walking directly inside from a massive 3 car garage, into an open-concept layout with a sliding glass

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6316 Northdale Dr
6316 Northdale Drive, Blackhawk, SD
5 Bedrooms
$1,675
2016 sqft
6316 Northdale Dr Available 07/01/20 Remodeled 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom - Remodeled 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom, oversized one car garage and a shed.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
304 Grandeur Lane
304 Grandeur Lane, Box Elder, SD
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2244 sqft
304 Grandeur Lane Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020 - This updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home boasts tons of updates and new fixtures. The owners have recently painted and installed new lighting fixtures throughout.

Last updated April 9
1 Unit Available
350 Spirit Dr
350 Spirit Dr, Meade County, SD
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1632 sqft
New 2 Bed, 2 Bath Townhome for Rent - Brand New, spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage townhome just outside Ellsworth Air Force Base main gate. Walking distance to area schools. Minutes from I-90.
City Guide for Rapid City, SD

Though it wasn’t named after the fast pace in which residents live their lives, but instead the waterway the city was built on, Rapid City is much more than just a large, unhurried city in South Dakota. Founded by a few miners in the 1800s, today the city is home to over 60,000 residents, amazing national parks and four presidents…well, sort of.

Throughout the year, tourists come to visit the historical sites (Crazy Horse Memorial and Mount Rushmore, for instance) and take in the Rapid City lifestyle. Here, life is a bit laidback with a strong dose of classic Americana. It’s true, there’s even a music festival here called “Americana Festival.” Surrounded by mountains, full of character and probably one of the best spots to hike, ice skate, bike, explore and so on, Rapid City lives up to its “Star of the West” nickname. Lucky for you, it’s willing to share the spotlight. Let’s find you a home in this Midwestern treasure town, shall we? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Rapid City, SD

Finding an apartment in Rapid City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

