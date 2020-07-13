24 Apartments for rent in Rapid City, SD with parking
1 of 8
1 of 2
1 of 11
1 of 15
1 of 2
1 of 13
1 of 13
1 of 9
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 14
1 of 14
1 of 1
1 of 29
1 of 34
1 of 29
1 of 11
1 of 16
1 of 13
1 of 12
1 of 24
1 of 20
1 of 31
1 of 13
Though it wasn’t named after the fast pace in which residents live their lives, but instead the waterway the city was built on, Rapid City is much more than just a large, unhurried city in South Dakota. Founded by a few miners in the 1800s, today the city is home to over 60,000 residents, amazing national parks and four presidents…well, sort of.
Throughout the year, tourists come to visit the historical sites (Crazy Horse Memorial and Mount Rushmore, for instance) and take in the Rapid City lifestyle. Here, life is a bit laidback with a strong dose of classic Americana. It’s true, there’s even a music festival here called “Americana Festival.” Surrounded by mountains, full of character and probably one of the best spots to hike, ice skate, bike, explore and so on, Rapid City lives up to its “Star of the West” nickname. Lucky for you, it’s willing to share the spotlight. Let’s find you a home in this Midwestern treasure town, shall we? See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rapid City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.