Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:31 AM

24 Apartments for rent in Rapid City, SD with parking

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 08:29pm
4 Units Available
Alps Park
1800 Shaver St, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,110
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful community located in Rapid City. Impressive views of the Black Hills and slopes. On-site amenities include fitness center, community room and sauna. Balconies or patios, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers.
1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 08:13pm
13 Units Available
Pointe West
3945 Pointe West Pl, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$805
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
842 sqft
Canyon Lake Park and the Jackson Disc Golf Course provide residents an easy escape. Community amenities include a swimming pool, hot tub, and on-site laundry. Units have free utilities, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.
1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 08:13pm
15 Units Available
Canyon Lake
3741 Canyon Lake Dr, Rapid City, SD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$730
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
700 sqft
Canyon Lake Apartments are one of Rapid City's premier apartment communities. Our industry-leading amenities will help you settle in easily.
1 of 15

Last updated July 8 at 09:32pm
11 Units Available
Homestead Garden
4801 Homestead St, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1332 sqft
Homestead Garden Apartments offers spacious, comfortable living at a competitive price.
1 of 2

Last updated July 8 at 09:33pm
5 Units Available
Silver Springs
501 City Springs Road, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$930
880 sqft
Silver Spring Condominiums, located in one of the premier areas of Rapid City, is a modern living area on the edge of nature. Each unit is carpeted, outfitted with neutral classic decor and comes with stacked washer & dryer and dishwasher.
1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
9 Units Available
Country Bluff Apartments
3638 5th St, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$775
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
874 sqft
Just minutes from downtown Rapid City, Ellsworth Air Force Base, and Rapid City Regional Hospital. Community offers maintenance, BBQs, garage, and business center. Units feature air conditioning, microwave, walk in closets, and patio or balcony.
1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Pines at Rapid City
4924 Shelby Ave., Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,132
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pines at Rapid is a new 124-apartment community located in the "Gateway to the Black Hills" in Rapid City, South Dakota.
1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
12 Units Available
Prairie Tree
4010 Elm Ave, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
844 sqft
Leafy residential community with spacious apartments, a short walk from Centennial Park. Units have air conditioning and garbage disposals. On-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Cable television included.
1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
6 Units Available
Candlewood Apartments
4404 Candlewood Pl, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$774
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
915 sqft
Great location close to Baken Shopping Center, banks, and restaurants. Units include dishwasher, patio or balcony, and carpet. Community offers access to business center, tennis court, pool, and on-site laundry.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
428 E. Idaho
428 Idaho Street, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
864 sqft
428 E. Idaho Available 08/26/20 3 BED | 1 BATH | ROBBINSDALE | DOUBLE GARAGE - Come take a look at this 3 bed, 1 bath home located on the south side of Rapid City, in the Robbinsdale area.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1227 South Street
1227 South Street, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
789 sqft
WestBlvd Area - 2 BR, 1 Bath Duplex Apartment, Main Level - Charming & Clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath, main level apartment with 1stall oversized garage. Beautiful views in the West Blvd area. 850 SF living space. Shared laundry on lower level.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1639 Evergreen Dr.
1639 Evergreen Drive, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
885 sqft
1639 Evergreen Dr. Available 08/14/20 one level living 3 bedroom, 1 bath - All on one level, very cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage ready to move in. Close to schools, parks and shopping. Pet friendly with reference and deposit.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3510 Maple Ave
3510 Maple Avenue, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
3510 Maple Ave Available 07/15/20 Southside Home Available - This quiet southside home is perfect for any rental. Featuring three bedrooms, one bath, a nice sized kitchen, one stall garage and a large fenced yard you are sure to love this gem.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1220 City Springs #5
1220 City Springs Road, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1305 sqft
1220 City Springs #5 Available 09/10/20 WEST SIDE 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH MAINTENANCE FREE CONDO - This second floor condo is located in Kirkwood Condos located in west Rapid City. The property was built in 2004 and consists of 1,305 Sq. Ft.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4013 Fairway Hills Dr.
4013 Fairway Hills Dr, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1224 sqft
SPACIOUS, WESTSIDE 2 BEDROOM | 2 BATH | CONDO | GARAGE SPACE - Take a look at this maintenance free, newer condo located at 4013 Fairway Hills (In building 4001).

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
220 Columbus Street
220 Columbus Street, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$955
1300 sqft
MOVE-IN TODAY WITH RENT PAID TO AUGUST 1, 2020 FOR $1450 $495 RENT PRORATED FOR 1/2 MONTH.WITH 12 MONTH LEASE-$955 DEPOSIT. ALSO AVAILABLE 6 MONTH LEASE AT $1025 MONTH PLUS $1025 DEPOSIT $525 PRORATED FOR 1/2 MONTH.

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
117 E. Van Buren
117 East Van Buren Street, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$725
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 BEDROOM | 1 1/2 BATH | FENCED YARD | NORTH RAPID - This quaint 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home has 1,056 sq ft of living space and is located on the north side of Rapid City.

1 of 16

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2428 Holiday Ln
2428 Holiday Lane, Rapid City, SD
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2760 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2218 Hoefer Ave
2218 Hoefer Avenue, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
One Level Living - 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, living room and a family room all on one level. One car garage with a big fenced back yard. Hardwood floors, separate laundry room and a cute covered porch in front. Close to Robbinsdale Schools and Park.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2805 W Flormann St
2805 West Flormann Street, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1092 sqft
2805 W Flormann St Available 08/05/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home for Rent - One Level Living, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage with extra 2 Car Garage/Shed in back yard. Hardwood Floors, Fenced Backyard well maintained home.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3302 Park Dr
3302 Park Drive, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2300 sqft
Nice 3 Bed, 2 Bath West Side Home for Rent - This well maintained west side home features 3 levels with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, living room, family room, fenced yard and back deck to entertain on.
Results within 1 mile of Rapid City

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
34 Melano St
34 Melano Street, Pennington County, SD
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1740 sqft
**APPLICATION PENDING** 4 BEDROOM | 2 BATH | GARAGE | SPLIT LEVEL HOUSE - This 1,740 Sq. Ft., split level home was built in 2010 and is located North of Lowe's in Rapid City.
Results within 5 miles of Rapid City

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1045 Duffer Dr
1045 Duffer Drive, Pennington County, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2392 sqft
1045 Duffer Dr Available 07/27/20 **APPLICATION PENDING** 3 BEDROOM | 2 BATH | HART RANCH TOWNHOME | WALKOUT BASEMENT | GARAGE - Schedule a viewing today to see this beautiful home in Hart Ranch.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
350 Spirit Dr
350 Spirit Dr, Meade County, SD
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1632 sqft
New 2 Bed, 2 Bath Townhome for Rent - Brand New, spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage townhome just outside Ellsworth Air Force Base main gate. Walking distance to area schools. Minutes from I-90.
City Guide for Rapid City, SD

Though it wasn’t named after the fast pace in which residents live their lives, but instead the waterway the city was built on, Rapid City is much more than just a large, unhurried city in South Dakota. Founded by a few miners in the 1800s, today the city is home to over 60,000 residents, amazing national parks and four presidents…well, sort of.

Throughout the year, tourists come to visit the historical sites (Crazy Horse Memorial and Mount Rushmore, for instance) and take in the Rapid City lifestyle. Here, life is a bit laidback with a strong dose of classic Americana. It’s true, there’s even a music festival here called “Americana Festival.” Surrounded by mountains, full of character and probably one of the best spots to hike, ice skate, bike, explore and so on, Rapid City lives up to its “Star of the West” nickname. Lucky for you, it’s willing to share the spotlight. Let’s find you a home in this Midwestern treasure town, shall we? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rapid City, SD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rapid City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

