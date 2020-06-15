All apartments in Madison
511 9th Street SD
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

511 9th Street SD

511 9th Street Southeast · (605) 261-2215
Location

511 9th Street Southeast, Madison, SD 57042

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
Newly renovated 2 bedroom apt in Madison, SD! - Property Id: 283792

Newly Renovated in 2020! Welcome to your new home at the Harvest Point Apartments in Madison, SD!. Amenities include laundry on-site, a community room, onsite office, dishwashers, private entrances, playground, basketball court and concrete parking lot. Schedule your visit today to view this two bedroom apartment! RENT IS BASED ON INCOME. INCOME GUIDELINES APPLY.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283792
Property Id 283792

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5792158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 9th Street SD have any available units?
511 9th Street SD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madison, SD.
What amenities does 511 9th Street SD have?
Some of 511 9th Street SD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 9th Street SD currently offering any rent specials?
511 9th Street SD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 9th Street SD pet-friendly?
No, 511 9th Street SD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madison.
Does 511 9th Street SD offer parking?
Yes, 511 9th Street SD does offer parking.
Does 511 9th Street SD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 9th Street SD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 9th Street SD have a pool?
No, 511 9th Street SD does not have a pool.
Does 511 9th Street SD have accessible units?
No, 511 9th Street SD does not have accessible units.
Does 511 9th Street SD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 9th Street SD has units with dishwashers.
Does 511 9th Street SD have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 9th Street SD does not have units with air conditioning.
