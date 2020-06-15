511 9th Street SD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated playground basketball court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground

Newly renovated 2 bedroom apt in Madison, SD! - Property Id: 283792



Newly Renovated in 2020! Welcome to your new home at the Harvest Point Apartments in Madison, SD!. Amenities include laundry on-site, a community room, onsite office, dishwashers, private entrances, playground, basketball court and concrete parking lot. Schedule your visit today to view this two bedroom apartment! RENT IS BASED ON INCOME. INCOME GUIDELINES APPLY.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283792

Property Id 283792



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5792158)