Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:31 PM
1 Apartments for rent in Mitchell, SD📍
South Point Village
2311 South Capital Street, Mitchell, SD
1 Bedroom
$820
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1294 sqft
This newly constructed community is minutes from I-90. Pet-friendly. The townhouse-like properties feature a private garage and entrance for each home. Spacious interiors with ample storage and outdoor green space.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Mitchell rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,220.
Some of the colleges located in the Mitchell area include Mitchell Technical Institute. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.