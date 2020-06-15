All apartments in Box Elder
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

357 Big Badger Dr.

357 Big Badger Drive · (605) 721-9095
Location

357 Big Badger Drive, Box Elder, SD 57703

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 357 Big Badger Dr. · Avail. Jul 1

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2363 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
357 Big Badger Dr. Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom Home for Rent - 4 Bedroom, 3 full bathroom and oversize 2 car garage. The upper floor has an open floor plan, with a stone gas fireplace in the living room .The kitchen features hickory cabinets and a walk-in pantry. Everything you want in a master bedroom with features that include a trayed ceiling, walk in closet and a private bath with a double vanity and soaker tub. The lower level of this home has been finished with two bedrooms, family room and a kitchen with a dining room area. The woodstove in the family room makes it feel warm and cozy. $1795 + Utilities and Deposit. Please call CCProperty Management for viewing 605-721-9095, ccpropertymgmt.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5226956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 357 Big Badger Dr. have any available units?
357 Big Badger Dr. has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 357 Big Badger Dr. have?
Some of 357 Big Badger Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 357 Big Badger Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
357 Big Badger Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 357 Big Badger Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 357 Big Badger Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 357 Big Badger Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 357 Big Badger Dr. does offer parking.
Does 357 Big Badger Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 357 Big Badger Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 357 Big Badger Dr. have a pool?
No, 357 Big Badger Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 357 Big Badger Dr. have accessible units?
No, 357 Big Badger Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 357 Big Badger Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 357 Big Badger Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 357 Big Badger Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 357 Big Badger Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
