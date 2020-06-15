Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace range walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

357 Big Badger Dr. Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom Home for Rent - 4 Bedroom, 3 full bathroom and oversize 2 car garage. The upper floor has an open floor plan, with a stone gas fireplace in the living room .The kitchen features hickory cabinets and a walk-in pantry. Everything you want in a master bedroom with features that include a trayed ceiling, walk in closet and a private bath with a double vanity and soaker tub. The lower level of this home has been finished with two bedrooms, family room and a kitchen with a dining room area. The woodstove in the family room makes it feel warm and cozy. $1795 + Utilities and Deposit. Please call CCProperty Management for viewing 605-721-9095, ccpropertymgmt.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5226956)