Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

304 Grandeur Lane Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020 - This updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home boasts tons of updates and new fixtures. The owners have recently painted and installed new lighting fixtures throughout. The welcoming living room has an open floor plan with a deck directly off the dining area. The kitchen has newer appliances, including a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. The two upstairs bedrooms have tray ceilings. The two downstairs bedrooms each have new windows. The basement family room also includes a walk-out patio into the large fully fenced backyard. Bonus- the Douglas school bus stop is right in front of the home.



(RLNE5817182)