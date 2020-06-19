All apartments in Box Elder
Box Elder, SD
304 Grandeur Lane
Last updated June 19 2020

304 Grandeur Lane

Location

304 Grandeur Lane, Box Elder, SD 57719

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 304 Grandeur Lane · Avail. Aug 1

$1,750

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2244 sqft

Amenities

304 Grandeur Lane Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020 - This updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home boasts tons of updates and new fixtures. The owners have recently painted and installed new lighting fixtures throughout. The welcoming living room has an open floor plan with a deck directly off the dining area. The kitchen has newer appliances, including a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. The two upstairs bedrooms have tray ceilings. The two downstairs bedrooms each have new windows. The basement family room also includes a walk-out patio into the large fully fenced backyard. Bonus- the Douglas school bus stop is right in front of the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Grandeur Lane have any available units?
304 Grandeur Lane has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 304 Grandeur Lane have?
Some of 304 Grandeur Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Grandeur Lane currently offering any rent specials?
304 Grandeur Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Grandeur Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 Grandeur Lane is pet friendly.
Does 304 Grandeur Lane offer parking?
No, 304 Grandeur Lane does not offer parking.
Does 304 Grandeur Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Grandeur Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Grandeur Lane have a pool?
No, 304 Grandeur Lane does not have a pool.
Does 304 Grandeur Lane have accessible units?
No, 304 Grandeur Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Grandeur Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 Grandeur Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Grandeur Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 Grandeur Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
