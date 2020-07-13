/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
51 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Red Hill, SC
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1721 Juniper Dr
1721 Juniper Drive, Red Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$600
2566 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Great for ROOMMATES - single working professionals or college students. This can be a 2-3 bedroom home depending on your needs. Individual leases available. It is available July 31.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
785 University Forest Circle
785 University Forest Circle, Red Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
785 University Forest Circle Available 07/13/20 3 bedroom / 1.
Results within 1 mile of Red Hill
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Coastal Club Student Living
630 South Carolina Highway 544, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$599
1089 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$499
1577 sqft
Meet Coastal Club - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Coastal Club features luxury two and four-bedroom off-campus student apartments for rent in Conway, SC, just steps from Coastal Carolina University.
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
326 Kiskadee Loop
326 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1525 sqft
This 3-bedroom, 3-bath interior town house is located in the Kiskadee Parke subdivision! The kitchen with a pantry overlooks the living area. The spacious master suite features vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
300 Kiskadee Loop
300 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
What a deal for two roommates! This second-floor condo in Kiskadee Parke off of Wild Wing Blvd is unfurnished and waiting for your decorative touch. Washer and dryer to stay for tenant use.
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
308 Kiskadee Loop
308 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
1 Bedroom
$580
400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Individual lease per room with shared common area. Kiskadee Park at Wild Wing offers the best amenities, including an outdoor pool, tennis courts, and more.
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
336 Kiskadee Loop
336 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
MORE PICTURES COMING SOON! This fantastic condo in Kiskadee Parke is unfurnished and waiting for your decorative touch! This 2-bedroom, 2-bath unit is located on the 3rd floor, and includes a bright kitchen with all major appliances and a breakfast
Results within 5 miles of Red Hill
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
6 Units Available
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a short drive from restaurants and entertainment and about a 10-minute drive to the beach. This pet-friendly community offers high ceilings, plush carpeting, and a natural wood-burning fireplace. On-site fireside lounge.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
28 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1260 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Living here you will have first-class amenities including fitness facility, resident clubhouse, and luminous swimming pool with large sundeck.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1508 sqft
Newly revamped homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, plank flooring and rich cabinetry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and two swimming pools. Minutes away from Myrtle Beach.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2259 Beauclair Court
2259 Beauclair Court, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1675 sqft
2259 Beauclair Court Available 09/01/20 Newly renovated in Berkshire Forest! - Enjoy the good life in this popular Carolina Forest community! The awesome amenities provide recreation for residents of all ages. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1162 Great Lakes Circle
1162 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BthHome-NearBack of MarketCommons-Fenced yard - Property Id: 81940 ***All nearly New Appliances !!! *** ***Pet Friendly !!! *** ***Fenced in the backyard !!! *** ***Bonus room/Carolina room*** *Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1156 Great Lakes Cir
1156 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BthHome-NearBack of MarketCommons/Fenced yard - Property Id: 312816 ***Pet Friendly !!! ***Bonus room/Carolina Room*** ***Fenced in the backyard !!! *** *Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1145 Great Lakes Cir
1145 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
3Bd 2Bth*Near backgate Market Commons-Fenced yard - Property Id: 298994 **Large Private Back Yard. Owner is currently trying to put a 4ft Picket Fence up** **Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd. Located at The Cascades in Myrtle Beach.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
825 Silvercrest Dr
825 Silvercrest Drive, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1678 sqft
This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 story home has it all. From this exquisite home's location in Avalon at Carolina Forest you have quick and easy access to all the Grand Strand has to offer.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
174 Olde Towne Way, #2
174 Olde Towne Way, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
Desireable Wellington Community - Owner will rent FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED Come see this 3 bedroom 3 bath 1600 square foot townhome today! Spacious floor plan with 1 bedroom downstairs along with a 2nd bedroom and large master upstairs.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Conway Borough
1003 7th Ave
1003 7th Avenue, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1050 sqft
COZY COTTAGE IN DOWNTOWN CONWAY! - Downtown cottage featuring 2 Bedroom - 1 Bath cottage separate dinning room, cozy living area and a extra office/play room just off the kitchen.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6737 Wisteria Dr
6737 Wisteria Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1700 sqft
NEW home 3BR 2BA 2CAR small dog OK 24hr Gated - Property Id: 236813 Light and Bright home all wood floors and carpet open kitchen into dinning room split bedroom floor plan private back yard includes community pool tennis basketball Gated 24 Hours
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
506 Temple Street
506 Temple Street, Conway, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1150 sqft
CHARMING NEWLY REMODELED! 3 BED 1 BATH A MUST SEE! - This 1,150 square foot house sits on a 0.38-acre lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1950. Recently remodeled throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
436 Shadow Creek Court
436 Shadow Creek Court, Socastee, SC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2000 sqft
5 bedroom / 3 Bath Home, for Rent in Brynfield Park - This spacious home includes a master bedroom and three additional bedrooms on the first floor. The second floor has a bonus room (or 5th bedroom) with a full bath over the 2 car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1105 Great Lakes Cir
1105 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3bd 2bth-home*backgate Market Commons- 6Ft fenced - Property Id: 109868 Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd -Located at The Cascades in Myrtle Beach, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with attached 2 car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
802 Silver Maple Court
802 Silver Maple Court, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
802 Silver Maple Court Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Brick Home on Cul-de-sac in Springlake! - This 4 bedroom 2 bath all brick home in the Springlake community of Carolina Forest features a fenced yard, mature trees and is nestled in a cul-de-sac
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Forestbrook
4213 Livorn Loop
4213 Livorn Loop, Forestbrook, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3280 sqft
4213 Livorn Loop Available 08/01/20 Large Home in Tuscany at Carolina Forest! - This spacious home offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, has over 3000 square feet and is located in the popular Tuscany community of Carolina Forest.
