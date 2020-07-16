Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020

13 Apartments for rent in Garden City, SC with gyms

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 16 at 12:24 AM
9 Units Available
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a short drive from restaurants and entertainment and about a 10-minute drive to the beach. This pet-friendly community offers high ceilings, plush carpeting, and a natural wood-burning fireplace. On-site fireside lounge.

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
724 Devon Estate Ave
724 Devon Estate Avenue, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2200 sqft
Gorgeous model home for rent! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths on main level, with HUGE bonus room upstairs. Beautiful bright and open floor plan with custom drapes. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space.

1 of 42

Last updated July 16 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
114 Winding River Dr
114 Winding River Drive, Murrells Inlet, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
2850 sqft
This property must be shown by a realtor. Please contact your realtor to schedule a showing of the property.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3923 Gladiola Ct. #303
3923 Gladiola Ct, Socastee, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
Azalea Lakes - Spacious 2 bedrooms 2 bath Open Floor with Vaulted Ceilings. Many upgrades, stainless steel appliances, Dark hardwood floors, and Granite counters. Screen Porch overlooking the pond.

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
3935 Gladiola Ct.
3935 Gladiola Ct, Socastee, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Just off the Bypass near South Strand Hospital is the private luxury condo community of Azalea Lakes. Relax and enjoy the views from the rear porch and kitchen window/front porch of the tropically landscaped grounds and fountained lakes.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3943 GLADIOLA COURT #302 - AZALEA LAKES
3943 Gladiola Ct, Socastee, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3943 GLADIOLA COURT #302 - AZALEA LAKES Available 07/17/20 3rd Floor unit Azalea Lakes - Great location for this 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath 3rd floor condo.
Results within 10 miles of Garden City
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
4 Units Available
Litchfield Oaks
5 Ashcraft Cir, Pawleys Island, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1184 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Pawleys Island, SC.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
25 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
8 Units Available
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,251
1508 sqft
Newly revamped homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, plank flooring and rich cabinetry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and two swimming pools. Minutes away from Myrtle Beach.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Forestbrook
4207 Livorn Loop
4207 Livorn Loop, Forestbrook, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1736 sqft
Immaculate 3br/2ba home with attached garage located in the resort style community of Tuscany. Bright, open living/dining area with gorgeous hardwood flooring.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2745 Cook Circle
2745 Cook Cir, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Gorgeous end unit town-home located in the heart of the Market Common. This 2 bedroom/2.5 bath town home has LVP flooring throughout the lower level.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Forestbrook
4213 Livorn Loop
4213 Livorn Loop, Forestbrook, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3280 sqft
4213 Livorn Loop Available 08/01/20 Large Home in Tuscany at Carolina Forest! - This spacious home offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, has over 3000 square feet and is located in the popular Tuscany community of Carolina Forest.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
731 Salerno Circle B
731 Salerno Circle, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1850 sqft
Unit B Available 09/12/20 3br 2ba condo - Property Id: 18060 Beautiful New Garden Home in Bella Vita. 1.5 car garage w/ extra work space, craftsman exterior, single level for easy living.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Garden City, SC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Garden City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

