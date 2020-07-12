Apartment List
/
SC
/
aiken
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM

38 Apartments for rent in Aiken, SC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Aiken apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Steeplechase
749 Silver Bluff Rd, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$755
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$930
1050 sqft
Welcome to The Boundary At Silver Bluff Apartments located in Aiken, SC.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Woodwinds
100 Cody Ln, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$885
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1244 sqft
Located on a wooded lot in a residential neighborhood close to Houndslake Country Club. Apartments feature a fireplace, walk-in closets and modern appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Verandas on the Green
101 Fairway Rdg, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$718
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$747
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$911
1235 sqft
Looking for value, space, convenience and comfort in the heart of Aiken, SC? You have found it with Verandas on the Green! Come home to a charming community surrounded by natural beauty.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated May 15 at 02:12pm
13 Units Available
The Haven at Market Street Station
8034 Macbean Loop, Aiken, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
1150 sqft
The pet-friendly community includes a gym, nature trails, and a pool. Featuring open floor plans, the apartment homes have spacious closets, nine-foot ceilings, and private outdoor spaces. Between I-20 and Highway 78 near USC.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
897 Houndslake Drive
897 Houndslake Dr, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Unique opportunity for Spring & Summer! Excellent rental rate of $1295 per month plus tax and pet deposit if applicable. PHOTOS SHOWN ON THIS LISTING ARE FOR A UNIT WHICH IS CURRENTLY LEASED - NEW PHOTOS COMING APRIL 1.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
665 Silver Bluff Road
665 Silver Bluff Rd, Aiken, SC
Studio
$1,500
Great office location with parking in front and on side of building. Currently the Bernie Sanders office. Has lobby, large wrap around counter for several collection or information windows.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
108 Inwood Drive
108 Inwood Dr, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2100 sqft
Short-term or long-term lovely, well appointed furnished rental home in Houndslake Golf Community. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, office, formal dining room, separate living room and family room, sunroom, 2 car garage.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
690 Medical Park Drive
690 Medical Park Dr, Aiken, SC
Studio
$5,240
The Hitchcock Medical Building, a highly adaptable 36,716 SF space, is located in the heart of Aiken's medical district. Adjacent to Aiken Regional Medical Center, this location offers excellent exposure, visibility, and ease of access.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
146 Laurens Street NW
146 Laurens St NW, Aiken, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2073 sqft
Heart of Aiken downtown. Quaint downtown cottage. Craftsman style front porch welcomes you to this historic buildings charm. Commercial space for rent with two stories, 5 rooms that can be used as offices and a waiting area.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
327 Laurens Street SW
327 Laurens St SW, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
Easy Aiken Downtown living with no maintenance and all the fun! Condo is being updated with new paint, wood laminate flooring, and stainless steel kitchen appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
466 Greenwich Drive
466 Greenwich Dr, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
Charming one story w/ great floor plan and rocking chair front porch, recently painted designer neutral w/white trim, Plantation Shutters thru-out, granite & new SS appliance kitchen, Samsung washer/dryer, wood floors, top baths, fabulous privacy

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
111 Portofino Lane
111 Portofino Ln SW, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1334 sqft
Lovely furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome on the Southside of Aiken. Home features open floorplan, sunroom, carport, fenced backyard. Washer & Dryer included. Freshly painted throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1204 Whiskey Road
1204 Whiskey Rd, Aiken, SC
Studio
$650
595 sqft
Second-story offices available for lease in attractive professional office building located on the corner of Whiskey Road and Boardman Road. Walk-up to your office and see the Palmetto Golf Club from the balcony.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
727 Banks Terrace
727 Banks Ter SE, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Comfortably furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath home features beautifully updated, well appointed eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Hardwood floors throughout, king size bed in master suite and queen in 2nd bedroom.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
214 Dunbarton Circle
214 Dunbarton Cir SE, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Comfortably furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in mid-town Aiken. Home features hardwoods throughout, gas fireplace, all appliances, including washer/dryer. Lovely, shaded fenced backyard, carport, sunroom.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
207 Boxwood Road
207 Boxwood Rd, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Brand new SS appliances, comfortable and attractive furniture, furnishings, dishes, linens, and all the essentials for comfortable daily living.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
118 Portofino Lane
118 Portofino Ln SW, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome on the south side of Aiken. Home features fully equipped kitchen, comfortably furnished living/dining area, sunroom that can also be used as an office, large master suite.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
150 Kirkwood Drive
150 Kirkwood Dr, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
Beautifully decorated and furnished home with lots of natural light & window coverings through-out. The split bedroom plan offers privacy for the king-sized master bedroom with a walk-in closet.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
210 Arbor Terrace
210 Arbor Ter, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Spacious furnished 2 bed 2.5 bath town home in the heart of downtown Aiken. Enjoy walking to local restaurants, boutique shopping, the arts center, theater and everything else this charming town has to offer.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
103 Colleton Ave
103 Colleton Ave, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
- This unique condo is conveniently located in downtown Aiken, and has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Stove and refrigerator are included. This unit also has a single garage. Call Harper Realty at 803-648-5416 for more information. (RLNE2158724)

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1037 Clark Road
1037 Clark Rd SW, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1580 sqft
Great location in a great neighborhood, Aiken Estates, just one horse property away from being in the treasured Hitchcock Woods, a 2,100+ acre urban forest with sandy trails for exploring. Walking distance to Fresh Market.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
108 White Willow Place
108 White Willow Pl, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
JUST REDUCED! Building your dream home in the Reserve or Woodside? This executive rental, located on the golf course, is the perfect location to become part of the community before moving in.

1 of 23

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
104 Singletree Lane
104 Singletree Ln, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1092 sqft
Lovely and ready to move in! This townhome is an end-unit with 2 beds / 2 baths. Great updates throughout! Laminate and vinyl flooring throughout the main living areas of the home.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
601 Silver Bluff Road
601 Silver Bluff Rd, Aiken, SC
Studio
$1,700
1750 sqft
Large office space available that can be opened up or divided into two spaces if desired. One 1,266 square feet and one 1,592 square feet with own separate entrances. Located in South Towne Square Shopping Center.
City Guide for Aiken, SC

Aiken is located about 20 miles east of Augusta, and although it’s not explicitly considered a suburb, it certainly has all the trappings of one. Aiken received the National Civic League’s “All American City Award” in 1997. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Aiken, SC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Aiken apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Aiken 1 BedroomsAiken 2 BedroomsAiken 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAiken 3 BedroomsAiken Apartments with Balcony
Aiken Apartments with GarageAiken Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAiken Apartments with ParkingAiken Apartments with PoolAiken Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Aiken Dog Friendly ApartmentsAiken Furnished ApartmentsAiken Pet Friendly PlacesAiken Pet Friendly PlacesAiken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAugusta, GAMartinez, GAWest Columbia, SCLexington, SC
St. Andrews, SCEvans, GACayce, SCIrmo, SCGreenwood, SC
Grovetown, GANorth Augusta, SCRed Bank, SCSeven Oaks, SCHarlem, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Carolina-AikenAugusta Technical College
Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-Columbia