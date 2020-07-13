/
apartments with pool
97 Apartments for rent in Yeadon, PA with pool
1 Unit Available
Yeadon
Lansdowne Station Apartments
504 S Lansdowne Ave, Yeadon, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
878 sqft
Conveniently situated by I-95 and I-476. Units feature granite counters, energy-efficient appliances and full-size washer and dryer. Community includes courtyard, free trash collection and on-site management.
Results within 1 mile of Yeadon
58 Units Available
Kingsessing
The Irvine
780 South 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,305
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1100 sqft
Recycled, Renovated & Reimagined. We invite you to come experience the Irvine! Define your own style in these brand-new studio, one, two and three bedroom residences.
Results within 5 miles of Yeadon
45 Units Available
Logan Square
The Sterling Apartment Homes
1815 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,415
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,863
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,841
1444 sqft
Incredible views of downtown. Recently updated apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community has valet service, concierge service, and a garage for convenience.
88 Units Available
Logan Square
Penthouses at Park Towne Place
2200-A Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,414
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,829
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1270 sqft
Beautiful apartments located just off I-676. Full-service gym with weights, cardio equipment and punching bag station. Great community game room with shuffleboard and pool table. Roomy walk-in closets, hardwood floors, attractive fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
32 Units Available
Logan Square
One Franklin Town
1 Franklin Town Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,610
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,327
1183 sqft
Conveniently located apartments with in-suite washer/dryer, heating and A/C, full kitchens and spacious layouts. Community features pool, hot tub and sauna, as well as an open courtyard and 24-hour gym.
39 Units Available
Logan Square
Dalian on the Park
500 N 21st St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,771
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,242
1242 sqft
Chic apartments near I-676 with lots of natural light. Units have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community has a fire pit and concierge services.
12 Units Available
University City
Arrive University City
3601 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,000
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,790
1433 sqft
Located just steps from Drexel University and the Buckley Green. Units feature bathtub, garbage disposal, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes fire pit, pool, yoga, and doorman.
4 Units Available
Overbrook
Point at City Line
6100 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,401
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex with great gym and community pool located conveniently on City Avenue. Units include stainless steel appliances. Spacious private balconies for enjoying warm, sunny days. Close to bus and rail public transit systems.
40 Units Available
Logan Square
The Alexander
1601 Vine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,762
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
1317 sqft
Discover the definition of exceptional living at The Alexander. Here, at our high-rise Philadelphia apartments, you will find the perfect blend of modern design and enduring style.
81 Units Available
Rittenhouse Square
1500 Locust
1500 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,455
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,716
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,517
1189 sqft
Prime location close to the Theater District and Rittenhouse Square. Private rooftop with Olympic-size pool, fitness club and cabana. Recently remodeled apartments with in-unit laundry and modern finishes.
30 Units Available
Logan Square
The Granary
1901 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premiere location in Logan Square close to the Rodin Museum and nearby I-676. Expect luxury living spaces with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and natural wood floors. Enjoy 24-hr concierge and piano room.
298 Units Available
University City
The Chestnut
3720 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,922
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,011
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,191
1056 sqft
We are offering in-person and virtual tours of our community. Please call us today for more information!
25 Units Available
Center City West
1919 Market
1919 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,885
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,375
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
1147 sqft
Luxury apartments with views of the Philadelphia Skyline. Ample on-site amenities, including a yoga studio, wine room, cafe and putting green. Close to Logan Circle, shops and restaurants, and Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.
70 Units Available
Logan Square
Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes
2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,414
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,829
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1175 sqft
For upscale living in the heart of Fairmount Philadelphia. Units include washing machine and garage and are pet-friendly. Complex offers on-site gourmet market, pub, gym and swimming club. Steps from Rodin Museum.
52 Units Available
Brewerytown
The Hub at 31 Brewerytown
1410 North 31st Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,282
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,336
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,526
814 sqft
The Hub at 31 Brewerytown offers 201 state-of-the-art luxury studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment residences. These brand-new spacious floor plans are designed with top-of-the-line fixtures and finishes.
75 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
The Atlantic
1401 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,195
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,615
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1300 sqft
Soaring 22 stories over the intersection of Center City’s cultural and residential districts, The Atlantic offers unrivaled craftsmanship and sophistication in a historic beaux arts apartment building.
5 Units Available
Packer Park
The Gateway Towers at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
850 sqft
Overlooking a picturesque 18-hole golf course in South Philadelphia, this community features newly renovated homes, a new gym, and a tennis court. The one- and two-bedroom interiors feature energy-efficient appliances and upgraded bathrooms and kitchens.
2 Units Available
Point Breeze
The Enclaves at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
900 sqft
Be the first to live in these two-bedroom apartment homes across from FDR Park in South Philadelphia. Amenities include in-home laundry, a gym, walk-in closets and a pool. Nearby I-95 makes for an easy commute.
19 Units Available
Brewerytown
Fairmount at Brewerytown
1429 N 31st St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,310
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
900 sqft
Luxury lofts located just minutes away from shops, dining and entertainment. Community has a fitness center, media and events lounge and pool. Units have LED lighting, large closets and rain showers.
5 Units Available
Logan Square
Trinity Row
2027 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
860 sqft
Trinity Row is perfect for families and young professionals who want quiet nights and weekend trips. These beautiful townhome apartments are newly upgraded with warm, neutral finishes and state-of-the-art kitchens and modern baths.
23 Units Available
Wynnewood
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,599
1689 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
8 Units Available
Overbrook
Haverford Court
7400 Haverford Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
980 sqft
The apartment homes at Haverford Court Apartments in Philadelphia, PA feature an array of modern amenities and many extras for your convenience. Choose from a variety of living spaces designed to meet your every need.
11 Units Available
Rittenhouse Square
Touraine
1520 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,135
1006 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,235
1790 sqft
IN 1917, RENOWNED ARCHITECT FREDERICK WEBER DESIGNED AN ELEGANT RESIDENTIAL HOTEL AT 1520 SPRUCE STREET KNOWN AS THE TOURAINE.
13 Units Available
Brewerytown
The Pointe
1415 North 31st Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,467
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
838 sqft
The Pointe at 31 Brewerytown offers new construction in the heart of Brewerytown.
