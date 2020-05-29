7524 Penn Bridge Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Choose white or espresso kitchen cabinets for this renovated apartment! See the model unit on our website for more pictures of what this will look like when completed.

This first floor apartment features a private patio with large sliding glass doors, a master suite with bathroom attached, and abundant storage space throughout. Your modern kitchen is open to the living room and dining room with everything you need including a dishwasher, built-in microwave, garbage disposal, generous pantry containing a washer & dryer, and a breakfast bar. Receive guests into your welcoming foyer with the push of a button using a convenient intercom door-lock system. Landlord pays water, sewage, and trash disposal. Tenant pays gas and electric. Certain floor plans may have different amenities depending on how recently they have been renovated. Apartment Amenities - Two bedroom/two bath apartment - Private patio with direct access to a grassy area - In unit laundry - Fully equipped kitchen with granite, custom cabinets, and stainless appliances - Large foyer with guest closet - Blinds on all windows - Ceiling Fans - Track lighting - Wood floors and ceramic throughout - Large closets - Individually controlled heating & central air conditioning - Intercom door-lock system - High speed Internet/cable access available - Over 1,250 sq. ft.

Welcome to a charming community with green space, shady trees, and manicured lawns. Beacon Hill East End apartments are each over 1250 square feet with two-bedrooms, two-bathrooms, modern conveniences and inviting community amenities. Choose to relax on your private balcony or patio, take a soothing dip in the heated pool, book the party room for that special event, or head out to close-by shopping, dining, and entertainment.