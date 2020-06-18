All apartments in West View
Find more places like 261 Martsolf Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West View, PA
/
261 Martsolf Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

261 Martsolf Ave

261 Martsolf Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

261 Martsolf Avenue, West View, PA 15229

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Available today! - This incredible 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment will feel like home in no time! Walk through the front door and you are greeted with newly refinished hardwood floors that stretch from the living room through the entire apartment. Be able to entertain all of your friends and family with an authentic decorative fireplace and tons of natural sunlight pouring through the bay windows. The brand-new kitchen features all stainless steel appliances and marble counters. Walk down the hallway to find two spacious bedrooms split by the bathroom. Laundry on-site!

Come and check out today! Even better in person.

Also, enjoy our RPM resident rewards program! Our residents will receive a free Purqz account (rpmrentalrewards.com) that saves our tenants an average of $83 a month at restaurants, grocery stores, travel, etc. You'll find over 1,000 local and national merchants on the app. We also offer a free utility set-up/transfer concierge service! We'll help you get the very best prices on utilities and do all the work for you.

Terms:
- Utilities paid by tenant: Electric
- Security deposit one month's rent
- Sorry no pets
- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check
- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)
- $25 monthly resident management fee (PURQZ, online payments, etc.)

Background Check:

Credit
- Must have a credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.

Income
- Must gross at least 2.5 times the monthly rent.

References
- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.

About us:
Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.

Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5805799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 Martsolf Ave have any available units?
261 Martsolf Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West View, PA.
What amenities does 261 Martsolf Ave have?
Some of 261 Martsolf Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 261 Martsolf Ave currently offering any rent specials?
261 Martsolf Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 Martsolf Ave pet-friendly?
No, 261 Martsolf Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West View.
Does 261 Martsolf Ave offer parking?
Yes, 261 Martsolf Ave does offer parking.
Does 261 Martsolf Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 261 Martsolf Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 Martsolf Ave have a pool?
No, 261 Martsolf Ave does not have a pool.
Does 261 Martsolf Ave have accessible units?
No, 261 Martsolf Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 261 Martsolf Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 261 Martsolf Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 261 Martsolf Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 261 Martsolf Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PASteubenville, OHNew Castle, PAWilkinsburg, PABellevue, PACarnegie, PAMount Oliver, PAWest Mifflin, PA
Brentwood, PASwissvale, PASeven Fields, PAAmbridge, PAMcKeesport, PAGlassport, PAEast McKeesport, PARochester, PAGreensburg, PAWeirton, WV

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University