261 Martsolf Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge on-site laundry parking garage

Amazing 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Available today! - This incredible 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment will feel like home in no time! Walk through the front door and you are greeted with newly refinished hardwood floors that stretch from the living room through the entire apartment. Be able to entertain all of your friends and family with an authentic decorative fireplace and tons of natural sunlight pouring through the bay windows. The brand-new kitchen features all stainless steel appliances and marble counters. Walk down the hallway to find two spacious bedrooms split by the bathroom. Laundry on-site!



Come and check out today! Even better in person.



Also, enjoy our RPM resident rewards program! Our residents will receive a free Purqz account (rpmrentalrewards.com) that saves our tenants an average of $83 a month at restaurants, grocery stores, travel, etc. You'll find over 1,000 local and national merchants on the app. We also offer a free utility set-up/transfer concierge service! We'll help you get the very best prices on utilities and do all the work for you.



Terms:

- Utilities paid by tenant: Electric

- Security deposit one month's rent

- Sorry no pets

- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check

- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)

- $25 monthly resident management fee (PURQZ, online payments, etc.)



Background Check:



Credit

- Must have a credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.



Income

- Must gross at least 2.5 times the monthly rent.



References

- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.



About us:

Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.



Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.



(RLNE5805799)