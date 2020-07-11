1811 Bluff Street

Amenities

2 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOUSE WITH TWO FINISHED BASEMENT ROOMS!!! - THIS KITCHEN WILL BLOW YOU AWAY... 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with 2 finished basement rooms that can either be another bedroom, playroom, office, living area and much more! Driveway and integral garage (with automatic opener), tile back splash in kitchen, new stainless steel appliances, new flooring, white cabinets and central air-conditioning. The house is located just a few miles from Route 837 and only 11 miles to Downtown Pittsburgh. Quiet back yard, a covered front porch, rear patio, wide street and spacious rooms all make this house a rare commodity in this beautiful Pittsburgh Neighborhood!



WHOLE HOUSE AIR CONDITIONING!



Laundry Hookups!



Contact us immediately to make the house your home!



(RLNE5914130)