Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

1811 Bluff Street

1811 Bluff Street · No Longer Available
Location

1811 Bluff Street, West Mifflin, PA 15122

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOUSE WITH TWO FINISHED BASEMENT ROOMS!!! - THIS KITCHEN WILL BLOW YOU AWAY... 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with 2 finished basement rooms that can either be another bedroom, playroom, office, living area and much more! Driveway and integral garage (with automatic opener), tile back splash in kitchen, new stainless steel appliances, new flooring, white cabinets and central air-conditioning. The house is located just a few miles from Route 837 and only 11 miles to Downtown Pittsburgh. Quiet back yard, a covered front porch, rear patio, wide street and spacious rooms all make this house a rare commodity in this beautiful Pittsburgh Neighborhood!

WHOLE HOUSE AIR CONDITIONING!

Laundry Hookups!

Contact us immediately to make the house your home!

(RLNE5914130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 Bluff Street have any available units?
1811 Bluff Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Mifflin, PA.
What amenities does 1811 Bluff Street have?
Some of 1811 Bluff Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 Bluff Street currently offering any rent specials?
1811 Bluff Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 Bluff Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1811 Bluff Street is pet friendly.
Does 1811 Bluff Street offer parking?
Yes, 1811 Bluff Street offers parking.
Does 1811 Bluff Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1811 Bluff Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 Bluff Street have a pool?
No, 1811 Bluff Street does not have a pool.
Does 1811 Bluff Street have accessible units?
No, 1811 Bluff Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 Bluff Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1811 Bluff Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1811 Bluff Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1811 Bluff Street has units with air conditioning.
