3 Apartments for rent in Wellsboro, PA📍
86 Main ST APT A
86 Main St, Wellsboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
500 sqft
Comfortable and spacious one bedroom apartment in Wellsboro. Located above Hubs Health Care on the second floor. 1 bedroom and full bath as well as washer/dryer hook-ups. Beautiful updated kitchen and nice view of Main Street.
11 Pearl Street
11 Pearl Street, Wellsboro, PA
3 Bedrooms
$800
3 BR 1 BA upstairs apartment located one block from Main Street. Convenient to school, medical facilities, shopping, parks and downtown Wellsboro. Many new updates.
56 Waln
56 Waln Street, Wellsboro, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice four to five bedroom 4 bath home in Wellsboro within walking distance to Main St. Large in town fenced property with large detached garage and one car attached garage. This property is also for sale.
