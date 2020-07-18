All apartments in Washington County
Find more places like 122 Maple Ridge Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington County, PA
/
122 Maple Ridge Ct
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

122 Maple Ridge Ct

122 Maple Ridge Ct · (412) 525-0404
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

122 Maple Ridge Ct, Washington County, PA 15317

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2100 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,100

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 Canonsburg Townhome - Property Id: 310864

Townhouse for Rent in Maple Ridge! Terrific location, only 1 mile from I-79 and Southpointe office park, situated on a private cul-de-sac in. This spacious, 3 bedroom townhome features 2 1/2 baths, large fully equipped kitchen with an abundance of cabinet and counter space. Granite counters & hardwood flooring throughout. Large island with bar seating & recessed lights. 2 car integral garage & driveway, walk out deck from kitchen and walk out patio from large finished game room. Second floor laundry. Master bedroom includes walk in closet & en suite bathroom. Tenant pays all utilities & application fee. Don't miss this one!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/122-maple-ridge-ct-canonsburg-pa/310864
Property Id 310864

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5947817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Maple Ridge Ct have any available units?
122 Maple Ridge Ct has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 122 Maple Ridge Ct have?
Some of 122 Maple Ridge Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Maple Ridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
122 Maple Ridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Maple Ridge Ct pet-friendly?
No, 122 Maple Ridge Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington County.
Does 122 Maple Ridge Ct offer parking?
Yes, 122 Maple Ridge Ct offers parking.
Does 122 Maple Ridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Maple Ridge Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Maple Ridge Ct have a pool?
No, 122 Maple Ridge Ct does not have a pool.
Does 122 Maple Ridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 122 Maple Ridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Maple Ridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 Maple Ridge Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Maple Ridge Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Maple Ridge Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 122 Maple Ridge Ct?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reserve at Southpointe
1000 Meadow Ln
Canonsburg, PA 15317

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PAMorgantown, WVSouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAAliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PACoraopolis, PABridgeville, PAAvalon, PACarnegie, PAGreensburg, PAMcKees Rocks, PASwissvale, PAMcKeesport, PACrafton, PACastle Shannon, PA
Brentwood, PAWilkinsburg, PAMount Oliver, PAWashington, PAAspinwall, PASharpsburg, PASteubenville, OHAmbridge, PAUniontown, PACheat Lake, WV

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity