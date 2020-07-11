/
apartments with washer dryer
157 Apartments for rent in Upper St. Clair, PA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
24 Units Available
Torrente
2565 Boyce Plaza Rd, Upper St. Clair, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1126 sqft
Experience the best in luxury living with breathtaking creek and woodland views offering plenty of privacy, not often found in apartment living. Our unique Upper St.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2440 Washington Rd
2440 Washington Road, Upper St. Clair, PA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Massive 5BR/4.5 Bath home in revered Upper St. Clair! While great for entertaining, this set-back home also allows plenty of privacy to do your own thing.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1293 MANOR DRIVE
1293 Manor Drive, Upper St. Clair, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
MOVE RIGHT IN, LARGE LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM OFF LARGE EQUIPPED KITCHEN; FOR ADDED CONVENIENCE IS A NEWER LARGE PATIO OFF KITCHEN OVERLOOKING A PRIVATE BACK YARD;KITCHEN IS OPEN TO A LARGE FAMILYROOM WITH LOG BURNING FIREPLACE;
Results within 5 miles of Upper St. Clair
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
41 Units Available
Reserve at Southpointe
1000 Meadow Ln, Canonsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1390 sqft
Prime location just off of I-79. Luxurious apartments include granite counters, ice maker, in-unit laundry, ceiling fan, and fireplace. Community offers tenants 24-hour gym, clubhouse, and conference room.
Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
42 Units Available
Baldwin
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
721 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Upgraded apartments are available. Units feature black appliances and spacious layouts. Leland Park and Curry Hollow Center are both nearby.
Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
25 Units Available
Lindenbrooke
600 Royal Dr, South Park Township, PA
1 Bedroom
$790
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
822 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
953 sqft
With manicured lawns and carefully planned landscaping to greet you, expect something extraordinary at our Apartment Excellence and Best of the Best award winning community. Here, you'll find city conveniences with the serenity of country living.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
39 Units Available
Chroma Apartments
1360 Martha Street, Highlands Ranch, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,468
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1185 sqft
Illuminate your life at Chroma Apartments in Highlands Ranch, where modern spaces complement a full spectrum of amenities for active lifestyles.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
70 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$780
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
907 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
320 Knox Ave
320 Knox Avenue, Carnegie, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Available 10/01/20 Fully Furnished 4 Bedroom House! - Property Id: 148826 This beautifully appointed four bedroom home is located on a quiet street, central to all points.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5331 Main St Rear
5331 Main Street, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$550
3 ROOMS AND A BATH ATOP A 2 CAR GARAGE. - Property Id: 297460 FOR RENT BETHEL PARK SMALL APT. ABOVE A 2 CAR GARAGE 3 ROOMS AND A BATH REFRIDGE AND STOVE WASHER AND DRYER ALL REMODELED 2 YEARS AGO $550 PLUS UTIL. $250.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
979 Laurel St
979 Laurel Avenue, Castle Shannon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 8/1/20 No phone calls please. Please use contact form on this website! Stand alone house We provide all appliances -1st floor: 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and office.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Beechview
1416 Rutherford ave #2
1416 Rutherford Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Rutherford Avenue - Property Id: 304490 Beautiful, newly renovated home on a quiet street in the highly sought after Beechview neighborhood.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
505 Chestnut St
505 Chestnut Street, Carnegie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
Available 09/01/20 LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! - Property Id: 148827 This beautiful and very spacious 2 bedroom duplex boasts a fully equipped kitchen, wall to wall neutral carpeting as well as central air conditioning.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
3551 Library Rd
3551 Library Road, Castle Shannon, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 09/01/20 3551 Library Rd - Property Id: 309414 Freshly painted and updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Located minutes away from Caste Village, restaurants, bars, many public amenities and trolley station is right across the street.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
110 Newburn Dr Apt 2
110 Newburn Drive, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$895
Fabulous 1 bedroom aparment. Convenient to Atria's and public transportation. Walkable neighborhood. Close to Beverly Shoppes and entertainment.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Brookline
751 Gallion Ave
751 Gallion Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
751 Gallion Ave Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 3 Bed/ 1 Bath in Brookline! - Available Aug 5th! Description: This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home is waiting for the perfect tenant! Very clean and easy to maintain.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Beechview
1307 Rockland Ave
1307 Rockland Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
Welcome to this charming three bedroom brick house located on Rockland Avenue in the South Hills suburb of Pittsburgh in Beechview nearby Dormont.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
193 Castle Shannon Blvd
193 Castle Shannon Boulevard, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Spacious, two bedroom apartment available in the heart of Mt. Lebanon. Walking distance to public transit, library, restaurants, shops, bars, and Mt. Lebanon Uptown shopping district. Cats and small dogs welcome. This is a prime location in Mt.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
112 Jamestown Dr Apt C
112 Jamestown Drive, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2 BR/ 1 Bath Condo in Scott Township! Located in a quiet community of Jamestown that is Convenient to shops, public transportation and Downtown Pittsburgh.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Whitehall
4706 Brownsville Road
4706 Brownsville Road, Whitehall, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Location!!! Near Caste Village and Route 51. Cape Cod features fresh paint, Hardwood floor entry. New carpet throughout. 34x25 game room with wet bar frig and 1/2 bath.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
152 Arla Drive
152 Arla Drive, Green Tree, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
WOW Cape cod featuring updated eat in kitchen, s/s appliances, granite counter tops, under counter lighting. Hardwood flooring 1st and second floor Newer carpet lower level and walk out to yard. 1st floor bedroom or den.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
307 Cedar Hill Drive
307 Cedar Hill Dr, Washington County, PA
1 Bedroom
$825
1 Bedroom Garden Apartment in Peters Township! Tastefully Updated Throughout, Private Deck, Storage, ALL Appliances Included Except for Washer and Dryer, Large Living Space, Fully Equipped Kitchen, Full Bath with Tub/Shower Combo, Very Spacious!
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
141 Meadowbook circle
141 Meadowbrook Circle, McMurray, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
Amazing half acre + lot and located in a great spot on the street for that feeling of seclusion! 2 Car garage makes easy access to kitchen with groceries, mud room between kitchen and garage and also accesses the rear 2 tier deck patio - very
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
278 Quail Run
278 Quail Run Rd, Washington County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1000 sqft
UPDATED! 2 Bed Townhouse in PETERS TOWNSHIP - Property Id: 20043 UPDATED 2 BED TOWN Peters Township - Quail Run $1049.
